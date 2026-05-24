Armed assailants attacked a prayer ground in Ekiti Local Government Area, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others

The Kwara State Police Command has condemned the incident, describing it as “gruesome and barbaric,” while launching a tactical rescue operation

This latest assault adds to a series of recurring attacks on worship centres in Kwara South, deepening fear across rural communities

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed that three worshippers were killed and 15 others abducted after armed assailants attacked a prayer ground in Ekiti Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, May 23, 2026, at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, near Ikiran Village in the Ikerin/Ajuba axis, leaving surrounding communities in shock and fear.

Gunmen attack Kwara prayer ground, killing worshippers and abducting congregants. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Terrorists storm worshippers

Eyewitnesses reported that terrorists stormed the area in large numbers, firing sporadically and forcing worshippers to flee in panic. A resident told The PUNCH:

“People were running in different directions because of the gunshots. Some families could not even find their relatives until this morning.”

Police confirm incident

In a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin, police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi quoted Commissioner of Police Adekimi Ojo as condemning the attack. He described it as “gruesome and condemnable,” confirming that three people were killed and 15 taken away to an unknown destination.

Pastor Adebayo Abiodun of Ijo Ajaye Ati Igbala, who was conducting the vigil, reported the incident to authorities. According to the police, operatives from Ekiti Division were immediately mobilised to the scene.

Tactical rescue operation launched

Commissioner Ojo disclosed that a coordinated tactical and intelligence-driven rescue mission had been launched. He explained:

“A comprehensive tactical and intelligence-driven operation involving the Police Drone Team, PMF personnel, Intelligence Units, and other operational assets has been deployed for a coordinated rescue mission.”

He assured residents that bush combing, intelligence gathering, and security patrols were ongoing to track down the attackers and rescue the abducted victims.

Recurring attacks on worship centres

This latest assault follows a disturbing pattern of attacks on worship centres in Kwara South:

- November 2025: Armed bandits attacked Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, in Eruku, Ekiti LGA, killing three worshippers and abducting 38 congregants. Victims were later rescued after a security operation.

- March 2026: Gunmen attacked an ECWA church in Omugo, Ifelodun LGA, abducting 11 worshippers. Three were rescued, while eight remain in captivity.

These repeated incidents have heightened fear in rural communities and intensified security operations across forested areas in Kwara State.

The Kwara State Police Command urged residents to remain calm and provide credible information to aid ongoing rescue efforts. Commissioner Ojo reaffirmed the commitment of security agencies to restore peace and bring perpetrators to justice.

Kwara communities live in fear as worship centres face recurring attacks. Photo credit: TunjiDisu/x

Source: Facebook

Gunmen kill 25 in Honduras

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 25 people, including six police officers, were killed in separate attacks across Honduras on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The day has been described as one of the most violent in recent years, despite government efforts to curb organised crime and gang activity.

According to Al Jazeera, nineteen people lost their lives when gunmen raided a palm plantation in Trujillo, a municipality in the north. Local reports said armed suspects fired indiscriminately on labourers, with the oldest victim aged 61. Photos showed bodies lying outside, some wearing rubber boots used for plantation work.

Source: Legit.ng