BBNaija star Phyna had the internet buzzing as she made fresh allegations against online activist Verydarkman

The reality TV star, who is currently mourning her late sister, opened up on what VDM allegedly did against her

Recall that Phyna’s younger sister died after a tragic accident involving one of Dangote’s trucks

BBNaija star Phyna has set social media ablaze with fresh allegations against controversial online activist Verydarkman.

The reality TV star, who is still mourning her late sister Ruth Otabor, accused Verydarkman of not only preventing her late sister from getting justice but also attempting to take advantage of her during her grief.

Phyna speaks emotionally about alleged encounter with Verydarkman. Credit: @unusualphyna, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Phyna, who marked Ruth’s posthumous birthday on Sunday, May 24, 2026, was seen in a recent video where she emotionally recounted her grudges against Verydarkman. In the clip, she alleged:

“Convicted liar VDM must bury all his younger siblings just the way I buried my sister. VDM tried to sleep with me, but I refused.”

Her words, laced with pain and anger, painted a picture of betrayal from someone she once held in high esteem.

Phyna further expressed that she could never forgive him, insisting that his actions during her family’s darkest moment were unforgivable.

The video quickly went viral, sparking heated debates online. Fans and critics alike flooded social media with reactions, with many demanding clarity and accountability from both sides.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Phyna's allegations against VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ladydashcollections22 said:

"All of u are being silly in the comment section bc is ur vdm .u guys don’t know what this girl passed through bc of the guy's misinformation and manipulation 🤦‍♀️."

dyn_mha said:

"And this one too na pesin role model 😂."

gentleevil_tygaaa said:

"Na the 1 billion wey you lose Dey pepper 🌶️you jooorrrr…"

queenbasyl2 said:

"Sometimes all you need is to take some time off social media and work on yourself, you don't need validation from people who don't even care 😂😂."

sweetestzuw_22 said:

"Phyna calm down. Make wetin u wan do dey ur mind. Try dey Calm down."

yes_iam_ehi said:

"This girl has a long way to go."

_jasmineogoms said:

"Hope you are ready for VDM."

big_creamyy said:

"Make everybody look for lawyer wey go defend him/her lawyer ooo 😂😂😂 I no fit type or shout justice for anybody ooo."

barbie_bold said:

"Hope say she ready for dis one o😂."

Fans react as Phyna accuses Verydarkman of alleged wrongdoing. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng