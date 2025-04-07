Hon. Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, representing Egor Constituency, has lost her position in the Edo State House of Assembly

The lover of music superstar 2baba was removed as the minority leader of the House on Monday, April 7, 2025

The lawmaker was removed following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the majority party in the House

Benin City, Edo state - Hon. Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, representing Egor Constituency, has been removed as minority leader in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Osawaru of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was removed alongside Charity Aiguobarueghian, Majority Leader.

2Baba’s lover, Hon. Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, loses minority leader position at Edo assembly. Photo credit: @natasha_iro29

As reported by Daily Trust, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and Maria Edeko still retained their positions as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Another PDP lawmaker, Hon Yekini Idaiye, was removed as Chief Whip of the house.

The principal positions were replaced with Hon Ibhamawu Jonathan Aigbokhan (APC) Esan West as Majority Leader, Hon Addeh Emakhu Isibor (APC) Esan North-East I, and Hon Lecky Hussein Mustapha (APC) Etsako West I as Majority Leader, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip, respectively.

This became possible following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress as the majority party in the House.

The APC currently holds 13 seats after four lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, reducing the PDP’s seats to 11.

It was gathered that the APC had notified the Edo Assembly of its new majority status and indicated that changes in the House leadership would be announced in due course.

The Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, read a letter from the APC leadership nominating new principal officers during the plenary session on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Speaker Agbebaku disclosed that the PDP would also submit its list of principal officers.

Agbebaku said the majority and minority positions should not distract the House from its collective responsibility to serve Edo state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba and his new boo Natasha were again spotted leaving a recent event that they attended.

The new lovers were spotted chit-chatting and smiling as they walked out of the event premises.

Natasha seemed especially excited as she flaunted her designer outfit and handbag, with people cheering her in the background.

Legit.ng also reported that 2baba finally proposed to his new lover, Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru.

The clip has gone viral on social media after he claimed in a video that he loves her and would love to get married to her.

Nonetheless, Nigerians had much to say about her mannerisms while the proposal was underway, as many shared their thoughts.

2Baba, Lover Visit Esama of Benin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video captured singer 2Baba and his lover, Natasha Igbinedion, at the Esama of Benin's palace.

In the clip, the politician was seen showing the musician around, but fans took notice of her walking style and composure.

Followers of the two love birds reacted in the comment section of the post about the purpose of their visit.

