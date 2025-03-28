Global site navigation

Nigeria

Just In: Tinubu Gives Federal Appointments to 24 APC Chieftains as Full List Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf 2 min read

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of many chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) into boards of different federal government agencies and parastatals.

Top among the appointees is the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka. Others included 19 APC state chairmen, who were also appointed to several federal institutions.

Bola Tinubu has appointed the APC spokesperson and chairmen in different states
Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday evening, March 28.

See the full list here:

S/NNamesStatesPosition
1Felix MorkaDelta/APC SpokespersonBoard Chairman/Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
2Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari KatsinaDirector-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council
3Mallam Muhammad MassanAPC Chairman, BauchiBoard Chairman, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin.
4Alhaji Abdullahi AbbasAPC Chairman, KanoBoard Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service.
5Dr. Austian AgadaAPC Chairman, BenueBoard Chairman, National Agricultural Seed Council.
6Hon. Macdonald EbereImo APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos.
7Ubong Stephen NtukekpoAkwa Ibom APC ChairmaBoard Chairman, National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa.
8Chief Emma EneukwuAPC Deputy Chairman (South)Board Chairman, National Automotive Development Council.
9Aminu Musa BobiNiger APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, National Library of Nigeria.
10Pharm. Abass OlayideOyo State APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna.
11Alhaji Mohammed GadakaYobe APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.
12Benjamin OmaleAPC State Chairman, BenueBoard Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu.
13Rufus BaturePlateau APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Nigerian Coal Corporation.
14Abubakar Muhammed KanaKebbi APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.
15Hon. Donatus NwankpaAPC NWC Member, from Abia stateBoard Chairman, Project Development Institute (PRODA).
16Comrade Mustapha SalihuAPC Chairman AdamawaBoard Chairman, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
17Dr Kingsley OnonogbuAbia APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, National Parks Headquarters.
18Abdulmalik UsmanFCT APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.
19 Ibrahim Tukur El-SudiTaraba APC Chairman Board Chairman, Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria.
20Sola ElesinEkiti State APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences.
21Emperor Jarrett TenebeEdo State APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Akure.
22Tukur Umar DanfulaniZamfara APC ChairmanBoard Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

Tinubu's other appointments

Other appointments Tinubu announced on Friday included the board chairmen of the Federal College of Produce Inspection and Stored Products Technology, Kano and that of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan.

The appointees are Aminu Sani Gumel and Barr. Idris Shuaibu. The two appointees are the APC chairmen in Jigawa and Adamawa states respectively.

See the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng

