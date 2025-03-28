President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of many chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) into boards of different federal government agencies and parastatals.

Top among the appointees is the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka. Others included 19 APC state chairmen, who were also appointed to several federal institutions.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday evening, March 28.

See the full list here:

S/N Names States Position 1 Felix Morka Delta/APC Spokesperson Board Chairman/Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). 2 Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari Katsina Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council 3 Mallam Muhammad Massan APC Chairman, Bauchi Board Chairman, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin. 4 Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas APC Chairman, Kano Board Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service. 5 Dr. Austian Agada APC Chairman, Benue Board Chairman, National Agricultural Seed Council. 6 Hon. Macdonald Ebere Imo APC Chairman Board Chairman, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos. 7 Ubong Stephen Ntukekpo Akwa Ibom APC Chairma Board Chairman, National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa. 8 Chief Emma Eneukwu APC Deputy Chairman (South) Board Chairman, National Automotive Development Council. 9 Aminu Musa Bobi Niger APC Chairman Board Chairman, National Library of Nigeria. 10 Pharm. Abass Olayide Oyo State APC Chairman Board Chairman, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna. 11 Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka Yobe APC Chairman Board Chairman, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre. 12 Benjamin Omale APC State Chairman, Benue Board Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu. 13 Rufus Bature Plateau APC Chairman Board Chairman, Nigerian Coal Corporation. 14 Abubakar Muhammed Kana Kebbi APC Chairman Board Chairman, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies. 15 Hon. Donatus Nwankpa APC NWC Member, from Abia state Board Chairman, Project Development Institute (PRODA). 16 Comrade Mustapha Salihu APC Chairman Adamawa Board Chairman, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). 17 Dr Kingsley Ononogbu Abia APC Chairman Board Chairman, National Parks Headquarters. 18 Abdulmalik Usman FCT APC Chairman Board Chairman, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan. 19 Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi Taraba APC Chairman Board Chairman, Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria. 20 Sola Elesin Ekiti State APC Chairman Board Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences. 21 Emperor Jarrett Tenebe Edo State APC Chairman Board Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Akure. 22 Tukur Umar Danfulani Zamfara APC Chairman Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

Tinubu's other appointments

Other appointments Tinubu announced on Friday included the board chairmen of the Federal College of Produce Inspection and Stored Products Technology, Kano and that of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan.

The appointees are Aminu Sani Gumel and Barr. Idris Shuaibu. The two appointees are the APC chairmen in Jigawa and Adamawa states respectively.

See the full statement here:

