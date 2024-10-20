Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, said Governor Charles Soludo, will be sacked on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Okoye said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date Soludo will be kicked out of office in the next governorship election in Anambra state.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 20.

"It is clear that the incumbent governor Soludo sack's date has been fixed. Why did I say so? This is a state which in the two years and seven months that Governor Soludo has been on. The state has become the worst secure state in the whole of Nigeria and in South Saharan Africa. This is a state where many people in Anambra have relocated to nearby Delta, nearby Imo, because of the high rate of insecurity that has pervaded the city of Awka and other cities in Anambra state"

How APC plan to win over Anambra

Speaking on the strategy APC planned to win over Anambra state in the 2025 governorship election, Okoye said:

"The APC is prepared to sack the underperforming Governor Soludo, we are prepared because we have set up machinery in motion to reach our grassroots.

"We are no longer doing this normal politics or campaign of going to local government areas. We are now entering into clusters. What I did by clusters is in Igbo, you reach them, catch the voters from their kindred level up to the ward level and state level, so that you engage them. Tell them why APC is a party to beat. Tell them why APC is a party that can be able to take Anambra state of what we are facing today, in terms of insecurity, unemployment, dilapidated infrastructures across the state, and all that not so APC in Anambra state is well prepared."

Soludo rejects autonomy, signs Anambra LG law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, voiced strong opposition to granting full autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

During the signing of the Anambra state local government administration Law 2024 on October 14, Soludo emphasized the importance of collaboration between the state and local governments.

The new legislation mandates that the 21 local governments in Anambra must remit a portion of their federal allocations into a consolidated account.

