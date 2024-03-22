The APC Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said Anambra is not making the expected progress under APGA

Ganduje said Anambra state is trapped and has failed to transit because APGA as a party has refused to grow

The former Kano state governor said APC will take over Anambra state through Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in 2025

Nnewi, Anambra state - The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the ruling party will take over power from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state.

Ganduje said APGA has refused to grow and it is affecting the progress of the south-east state.

He said Anambra state is not making the expected progress because it is not connected to the government in the central.

As reported by The Punch, Ganduje stated this while speaking at the APC South-East Colloquium taking place in Nnewi, Anambra state, on Friday, March 22.

He said that is the missing link and it is not benefiting Anambra state because the state has failed to transit and it is trapped.

According to The Nation, Ifeanyi Ubah and the APC are staging the events to sensitise party members, residents of Anambra South and Igbo with a lecture on ‘De-Marginalisation of the Southeast and Integration to National Politics’

The former Kano governor said that’s the reason former governors quickly abandoned APGA after they had governed the state.

“Even those who governed Anambra State quickly abandoned the party after they have governed the state, this is the height of selfishness.”

Ganduje added that Anambra’s refusal to connect with the central government has denied the people the benefit of great infrastructure.

APC will take over Anambra

“It is time for political celebration and we are hopeful that APC will take over Anambra through Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. Anambra is the heartbeat of the South-East political zone and it is time for it to join the centre party for it to grow, we are to make sure that Anambra connects to the centre. No more intimidation, Anambra is strategic to the Nigerian economy and it must connect to the centre.”

APC plans to take over Anambra from APGA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Convener, Coalition Of South East APC Support Groups, Francis Chidozie Okoye, said the APC will take over Anambra state from APGA come 2025.

Okoye said the chances of the APC taking over Anambra state in 2025 are increasing by the day.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said the APC is re-engineering and strategising to take over power from the underperforming APGA-led government of Governor Charles Soludo.

