Just In: President Tinubu Asks Senate to Approve Fresh $516m Loan

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a fresh $516m loan from Deutsche Bank to fund sections of the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway

The 1,000-kilometre project is designed to connect Nigeria’s North-West and South-West, cutting travel time between Sokoto and Lagos almost in half

Lawmakers say the highway could be a major boost to trade, food security, and national integration

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a new external loan of $516,333,070.

The loan, to be sourced from Deutsche Bank, is intended to finance sections of the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, a flagship project under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu seeks Senate approval for a $516m loan from Deutsche Bank to fund the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Tinubu urged lawmakers to give the request urgent consideration. He wrote:

“Specifically, approval is sought for the syndicated financing facility from Deutsche Bank in the total sum of US$516,333,007 for the execution of Sections 1, 1A, and 1B of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway Project."

Sokoto–Badagry super highway project

According to Vanguard, the proposed 1,000-kilometre carriageway will connect Nigeria’s North-West to the South-West corridor, running through Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states. The route stretches from Illela in Sokoto State to Badagry in Lagos State.

According to Tinubu, the project is expected to enhance north–south connectivity, improve road safety and network performance, reduce logistics costs and travel time, facilitate trade, strengthen food security, and promote national integration by linking production zones to markets and ports. Lawmakers noted that the highway could cut travel time between Sokoto and Lagos from 13 hours to six hours.

Financing structure and terms

The loan arrangement includes a syndicated loan backed by a partial risk guarantee from the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit. The Federal Government will provide counterpart funding of ₦265.5bn for land acquisition, compensation, and related infrastructure.

The loan will run for nine years, with a three-year grace period, and an interest rate benchmarked at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange SOFR plus 5.3 per cent per annum. Tinubu confirmed that the Federal Executive Council has already approved the financing plan.

Senate action

Senate President Akpabio described the project as a “major economic game changer,” stressing that borrowing for critical infrastructure is justified when long-term benefits outweigh costs. He referred the request to the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, directing it to report back within one week.

Akpabio also urged the committee to expedite its review to enable timely consideration of the loan request.

Senators highlight its role in strengthening food security, national integration, and economic growth. Photo credit: GAkpabio/X

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Tinubu secures another $700m loan from World Bank

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has secured a fresh $700m loan from the World Bank, the third facility approved under the administration of Bola Tinubu.

The first was approved on June 9, 2023, with a loan of $750m to boost Nigeria’s power sector. The second was a loan of $500m to help Nigeria drive women’s empowerment, and was approved on June 22, 2023, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng