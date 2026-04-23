Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a pastor, Emmanuel Ezeoikwe, by some gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, April 23, in the state

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesperson of the state police command, said that the pastor was killed at his residence in Zina village, Song LGA of the state

The assailants were said to have visited the village at about 12:30 am and shot the pastor, as recounted by the villagers

Some gunmen have reportedly killed Emmanuel Ezeoikwe, a pastor in Zina village in the Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State. It was learned that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, April 23, at the residence of the victim.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesperson of the state police command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, April 23, adding that it was reported to the police at about 6:30 am.

Police confirm the killing of Adamawa pastor Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

How gunmen killed Adamawa pastor

According to The Punch, the gunmen invaded the village at about 12:48 am and shot the victim dead. The police said that the operatives of the command swung into action immediately the incident was reported, but on getting to the scene, they found the lifeless body of the victim, and he was rushed to a hospital.

However, the victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, and his remains were deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The police disclosed that three empty AK-47 shells were recovered from the scene.

Nguroje also maintained that the police command has commenced an investigation into the matter and that the commissioner of police in the state, Kabir Hassan, has ordered a discreet investigation and deployed a tactical team to fish out the assailants.

The police commissioner then urged the public to remain calm and provide useful information to help the force in its investigation.

Nigerians react as gunmen kill Adamawa pastor

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the killing of the pastor on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Goodbetterbestafrica decried the killings of the cleric:

"Adamawa has always been inter-religionally peaceful. If anything happened in the church in Adamawa, trace it to the church. Both Muslims and Christians in Adamawa are very peaceful and accommodating."

Funny Immaculate urged the government to take action:

"Assuming Very Darkman never go offline, he will definitely talk about this and raise an alarm on it, so the government and military would act on it."

Nigerians react as police confirm killing of Adamawa pastor Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Ofonono Udongwo condemned the incident:

"This tragic report of an Anglican priest killed in a night attack on his church residence in Adamawa state highlights the persistent security challenges in northern Nigeria, where clerics and rural communities remain vulnerable to armed groups."

Dr_EM_Platform condemned the incident:

"Just look at how these people are playing with our lives. Like these people operate freely in this country, and nothing happens."

BIG_MARV called for a gun license in the country:

"Omo make una just give us gun? Make we kuku gulo chase this president, e no go better for anyone way support tinibu, cubana chief priest e no go better for you."

You can read more comments on the incident on X here:

Vasity student shot dead in Plateau

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was a tragic night on Monday, April 6, when some gunmen ambushed and killed a 300-level student of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, at Dum Village in Bachi District of the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

The deceased, who was identified as a Badung Sunday Alamba, was 29 years old. He was reportedly killed after the assailant, who had positioned themselves at the entrance of the village, opened fire on two young men who were from the village. However, one of them escapes.

Source: Legit.ng