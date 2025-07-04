Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has denied the report that he has dumped the APC for the coalition

Hadi Sirika, the former minister of Aviation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has denied the notion that he has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the new coalition bride, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former minister, in a social media post, said that the statement credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, that he had joined the coalition was not true.

Wike, Onanuga tackle Sirika for joining coalition

Recall that Wike and Onanuga, in separate interviews, mentioned the former minister as part of those who have dumped the ruling party for the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which adopted the ADC as its political platform on Wednesday, July 2.

Wike and Onanuga's comment was on the premise that Sirika attended the official unveiling of the ADC by the coalition. However, the former minister, in a tweet on Thursday night, July 3, denied the notion that he had dumped the ruling party.

Siriki vows to stay with Buhari

Sirika explained that he will always be wherever former President Buhari is, a statement which can be associated with the former president's position that he will forever remain loyal in the APC, while noting that anyone in his camp can associate themself with any party.

The former minister then urged Nigerians to dismiss the claim of Wike and the presidential aide, while describing their comments as pedestrian, saying it was far from the truth. His tweet reads in part:

"I will always be where President Buhari is. If you must hate him, hate me too. I have no apology. At their levels, they ought to fact-check. I call upon our loyal members to ignore both statements and consider them pedestrian."

Buhari's minister shows up at coalition event

However, the former minister, while being silent about his presence at the unveiling of the coalition adopted party, his presence gave the notion that he had dumped the ruling APC.

Sirika is currently in court with the EFCC over the allegation of awarding multi-billion contracts to his family members, and the contracts were not executed. The contracts, which were allegedly split into two, were awarded to his daughter and her husband's company, worth about N3.7 billion.

Six facts about ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

ADC, which was established in 2005, has some interesting facts you should know, and six of them have been outlined.

Recall that the coalition movement is positioning itself to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

