A young Nigerian lady who got 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics in her JAMB exam has gone viral on social media

The brilliant lady shared a photo of herself and declared herself an academic weapon due to what she scored in her JAMB exam

The screenshot she posted on her social media page shows the score she got in all subjects she took during her UTME exam

A science student who scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics has labelled herself an academic weapon as a result of the total score she saw in her 2026 UTME result.

The individual has gone viral on social media as many people stormed the comment section of the post to praise her brilliance.

Lady who scored 98 in Maths and 92 in Physics celebrates UTME result online. Photo Source: Tiktok/symply_hanny

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Science student displays UTME result

The young lady, @symply_hanny, took to her page just moments after checking her JAMB result several days after the exam.

After seeing that she scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics, she proudly shared her 2026 UTME result with her social media followers and labelled herself an academic weapon, a statement she added to the post.

Lady who scored 98 in Maths and 92 in Physics calls herself academic weapon. Photo Source: Tiktok/symply_hanny

Source: TikTok

The post shared by @symply_hanny showed that aside from scoring 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics, her total JAMB score is very high.

Not long after she shared this on her TikTok page, several individuals who came across her post took to the comment section to share their thoughts about her brilliance.

Reactions as lady shows her JAMB result

Kusibe added:

"Boss all my hands for you."

dät_fine_gurl noted:

"Congratulations. i tap into your grace."

F for favour noted:

"They call you scholar."

D’ri Sarafina said:

"98 in maths,92 in physics??🌝 Girlll take your crown."

notkome2 noted:

"Congratulations."

F for favour stressed:

"They call u scholarrr."

Chioma! said:

"sharpestttt."

Porsh noted:

"Congratulations."

blessing noted:

"Congrats 🎊 it’s not easy."

SNIPZY said:

"Caleb University, results innit."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady had sent an emotional message to JAMB after checking her 2026 UTME result. She said some of the questions in the exam, especially in Biology, were very easy and she answered them well.

However, she was surprised by the score she saw in her result. She then asked JAMB to recheck her marks, saying she believes there may be an issue.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a father has celebrated his daughter’s strong performance in the 2026 UTME after she scored 97 in Chemistry and 98 in Physics. He shared a screenshot of her result on social media, which showed her total score and subject marks.

Medical student trends after posting JAMB results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB for fun has shared his 2026 UTME result on social media.

He said he did not read for the exam because he was busy with his medical exams in school. The student posted a screenshot of his result showing his total score and subject marks.

Source: Legit.ng