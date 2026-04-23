NFF have reportedly opened talks with Newcastle striker William Osula over a possible Super Eagles switch

The Denmark youth international remains uncapped at senior level, making him eligible to play for Nigeria

Osula’s form for Newcastle, age profile, and Nigerian roots make the 22-year-old striker a key long-term attacking target

With the Super Eagles preparing for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations cycle and beyond, Nigerian officials are actively scouting dual-nationality players across Europe.

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly made contact with Newcastle United forward William Osula in a bid to convince him to switch international allegiance from Denmark to Nigeria.

The NFF have opened talks with Newcastle United forward William Osula about switching his international allegiance to Nigeria. Photo by Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

According to Danish outlet, Tipsbladet, the 22-year-old striker, currently playing for Newcastle United, has been identified as part of Nigeria’s long-term rebuilding plan under the Super Eagles setup led by coach Eric Chelle.

Osula, who has impressed in recent weeks with key goals in the Premier League, is seen as a valuable attacking option with both immediate and future potential.

Nigeria and Denmark battle for Osula

Osula’s growing reputation has made the 22-year-old striker one of the most interesting young forwards to watch in English football.

After joining Newcastle from Sheffield United, he initially struggled for consistent minutes but has recently forced his way into more regular involvement.

Osula, who was born in Denmark to a Nigerian father and a Danish mother, is eligible to represent Denmark, England, France and Nigeria. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Osula’s standout moment came with a decisive winner against Manchester United, a goal that significantly raised his profile among supporters and scouts alike.

Despite being named in Denmark’s senior squad earlier in the year, he did not make an appearance, leaving his international future open.

According to reports from Danish journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, Nigeria’s approach is becoming increasingly serious, with discussions already initiated by the NFF to explore a possible switch.

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Born in Copenhagen to a Danish mother and Nigerian father, Osula remains eligible for both nations, giving the Super Eagles a genuine opportunity to secure his services before he becomes officially tied at senior level.

Osula seen as future Nigeria star

Nigeria already boasts a competitive attacking pool featuring established names such as Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, Paul Onuachu, and others.

However, Osula’s profile adds a different dimension to the Super Eagles attack, blending pace, physical strength, and high pressing ability suited to modern attacking systems.

The Newcastle forward’s potential inclusion in the Super Eagles squad is not necessarily about immediate starters but long-term squad depth, especially as Nigeria looks to build a younger, more sustainable team ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has already hinted at expanding his scouting network across Europe, with a focus on dual nationals who can strengthen the Nigerian squad over time. In that context, Osula fits a strategic profile rather than a short-term fix.

At 22, he also represents a transitional option for the future of Nigeria’s attack, with the possibility of learning alongside senior forwards before stepping into a leading role.

If Osula decides to commit to Nigeria, the Newcastle forward will join the likes of Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, Alex Iwobi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Emmanuel Fernandez, Ola Aina, and Cyriel Dessers in the current Super Eagles squad.

While Denmark still holds a big influence in Osula’s career, their failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup has added another layer of uncertainty to his international trajectory.

For Nigeria, the timing of the approach may prove crucial in shaping the next generation of Super Eagles attackers.

Denmark invites Osula to senior team

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria were dealt another setback in their efforts to secure dual-national talents after Denmark included two Nigeria-eligible players in their latest squad.

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer named a 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup playoffs, with William Osula and Philip Billing, both with Nigerian roots, making the list.

Source: Legit.ng