FCT Minister Nyesom Wike declared Peter Obi would never become Nigeria’s president, saying his chance had passed during a church service in Abuja

Wike criticised Obi’s record as Anambra governor, accusing him of stifling local democracy by not conducting local government elections

The ex-Rivers governor's comments come amid rising political tensions, as Obi aligns with the ADC coalition aiming to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has openly declared that former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will never become president of Nigeria.

Wike made the remarks on Sunday, July 6, during a thanksgiving service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s project commissioning in the FCT.

In a renewed verbal onslaught, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike insists that Peter Obi stands no chance of ever becoming Nigeria’s president. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@GovWike

Speaking before a congregation of political leaders and faithful, Wike dismissed Obi’s relevance, declaring that his opportunity to lead the country had passed.

Obi accused of stifling local democracy

Wike criticised Obi’s record as governor, accusing him of never conducting local government elections during his eight-year tenure in Anambra State, The Cable reported.

“They say Peter Obi will be President. President where?” Wike said.

He, however, questioned the rationale behind the support Obi enjoys from some Nigerians.

Wike, the FCT Minister, once again takes aim at Peter Obi, declaring he will never lead Nigeria as president. Photo credit: @GovWike

“Out of emotion, most of you are just following someone you don’t know," he said.

He added,

“Only Obi was governor and chairman of all the local governments in Anambra State at the same time. The time has passed; he won’t have the opportunity again.”

Obi part of opposition coalition targeting Tinubu

Wike’s comments come on the heels of Obi’s recent show of interest in the 2027 presidential election under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has emerged as a coalition of opposition forces, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The former Labour Party candidate has expressed his willingness to serve a single term if required by the coalition agreement, in what many interpret as a strategic move to unite the opposition against Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Tensions rise ahead of 2027

Legit.ng reports that Wike’s fiery remarks reflect growing political tensions as realignments continue ahead of the 2027 polls.

With the ADC coalition gaining momentum and prominent figures like Obi and Atiku Abubakar in the mix, the coming years are shaping up to be politically charged.

Obi declares 2027 presidential ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi has again confirmed that he will run for president in the 2027 election.

Obi, who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 election, refuted the claims. Obi dismissed rumours of a joint ticket with Atiku, underscoring his independent candidacy. It was the second time in a week that Obi would confirm his imminent participation in the 2027 presidential poll.

He further clarified that the new African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition focuses on addressing insecurity, poverty, and education reform, rather than mere political alliances.

