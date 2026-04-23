Accord Party National Chairman Maxwell Mgbudem denied reports that the party had endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of 2027

The party reaffirmed support for Ademola Adeleke as its candidate for the next governorship election

Accord Party dismissed rumours of internal crisis and insisted there was no leadership dispute or court-backed faction

FCT, Abuja - The Accord Party has dismissed reports suggesting it has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, April 23, the party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, described the claims as unfounded, insisting that the party remains committed to its own electoral plans.

Accord Party Breaks Silence Over Endorsing Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

“There is nothing like that. This is a political party and Governor Adeleke is our candidate. If there is any such endorsement, I assure you that the media will be the first to know. It will come from here,” he said.

Focus remains on Adeleke’s re-election bid

Mgbudem reaffirmed the party’s support for Ademola Adeleke, noting that the governor remains its candidate ahead of the next governorship election in Osun state, Vanguard reported.

He added that the party is currently finalising arrangements for its primaries, with aspirants already obtaining nomination forms.

“Every candidate will emerge after the primaries. We have just finished our NEC meeting but still working on the modalities. Many aspirants are presently rushing to buy forms for various positions after we announced our nomination fees and timetable,” he said.

Billboard controversy fuels speculation

The clarification follows controversy triggered by a billboard in Iwo, Osun State, which displayed images of both Tinubu and Adeleke.

While members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused Adeleke of leveraging the President’s image for political gain, the governor’s camp rejected the allegation.

Chairman expresses confidence in Adeleke’s chances

Mgbudem expressed optimism about Adeleke’s prospects in the 2027 election, citing his performance in office.

“On Governor Adeleke, everybody in this country knows he has done wonderfully well in the state. And the people are eager to vote for him again,” he stated.

He maintained that the party is not concerned about opposition, expressing confidence in retaining the seat.

Accord party dismisses claims of internal crisis

The Accord Party also rejected reports of internal divisions, stating that its leadership remains united.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no leadership dispute or faction in Accord, and there is no court order in favour of Imumolen or anybody for INEC to comply with,” Mgbudem said.

The party said it remains focused on strengthening its structure and preparing for upcoming electoral contests.

Source: Legit.ng