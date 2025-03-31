President Bola Tinubu has applauded FCT minister Nyesom Wike for his contributions to the development of the nation's capital

Tinubu lauded the minister's initiatives in developing infrastructure, improving health centers and upgrading schools in Abuja

Tinubu, speaking at a Sallah homage event, revealed how Wike will work in favour of the APC instead of the PDP in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for the infrastructural transformation.

Tinubu describes Wike as Mr Infrastructure in Abuja, reveals his job for the APC ahead of 2027 poll. Photo credit: Lere Olayinka

Source: Facebook

Tinubu expressed hope that such a good performance would give the All Progressives Congress, APC, victory in 2027, especially in the FCT.

It is worth noting that President Tinubu belongs to the ruling APC, while Wike is officially a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu held a meeting with Wike and his delegation at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Tinubu hosted his first set of guests for the Eid-El-Fitr homage and celebration on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

It was gathered that the meeting commenced at 12:16 pm when President Tinubu arrived the venue at the State House.

In his remarks, the president described the FCT as ‘Mr. Infrastructure’ and listed some of the various initiatives and projects executed by the minister, stressing that they have translated to better lives for Abuja residents, for which he remains grateful to the Minister.

Tinubu hails Wike’s impact on Abuja’s growth

Tinubu host Wike and FCT delegations on Sunday in Abuja. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, President Tinubu, who did not hide his appreciating on the calibre of persons in the delegation, said:

“I could see the diversity of men and women here, I must thank the Honorable Minister of FCT. It’s worth it.

⁣It is nothing other than a privilege to be the landlord of every one of us in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

“I remember the day Nyesom Wike came to me and said ‘please, take us out of this problem of Treasury Single Account (TSA), so that I can do more work, and I achieve more’.⁣ Then I said, ‘okay, tell me what you’re about to do’.

“And he presented it, and I threw in my own political guide: ‘Would that give me any opportunity for my party (APC) to win the election in FCT?’⁣ I said ‘I know where you are coming from, your own party (PDP) or my party. If this thing goes too much in your own favour, you will lose your job.’ Then he said, ‘okay, we settle that, Oga.’⁣

“And things started changing rapidly, and I started looking at the opening up of the rural areas, of abandoned projects, and the residence of the Vice- President that has been abandoned for years came alive.

“The health centers are being rehabilitated. The health facilities of the residents of FCT are being upgraded. Our teachers at schools are being rehabilitated, buildings are furnished. Thank you Wike.⁣”

Reacting, Wike expressed joy that the president described him as Mr. Infrastructure, saying:

“I feel very happy that my boss has confidence in me. If your boss, in the public, says that you are doing well, that, of course, is an encouragement for you to continue doing the job that you’ve been assigned.”

See the video below as Tinubu hails Wike:

Read more about Wike here:

Did Wike collapse in Abuja?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olayinka dismissed rumours that Wike collapsed and was flown to France for medical attention.

Reports claimed the FCT Minister suffered a partial stroke due to excessive alcohol consumption, but his spokesperson denied this.

Olayinka released a statement asserting that his boss was inspecting projects in the FCT on the day the alleged collapse took place.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng