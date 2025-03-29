Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has dismissed rumours that Wike collapsed and was flown to France for medical attention

Reports making the rounds earlier on Friday claimed Wike suffered a partial stroke due to excessive alcohol consumption, but his spokesperson denied these assertions

Olayinka released a key statement and asserted that his boss was inspecting projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the day the alleged collapse was said to have occurred

Lere Olayinka, the media aide to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has refuted claims that his principal collapsed during a meeting on Friday, March 28 and was flown to France for medical attention.

Recall that report making the rounds in the polity alleged that Wike’s collapse was due to excessive alcohol consumption, leading to a partial stroke.

However, his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the claims as baseless and revealed that Wike was actively engaged in official duties on the said day.

The former governor of Rivers State was said to be inspecting various projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.

In a post shared on his X page on Saturday, March 29, sighted by Legit.ng, Olayinka said:

"Yesterday, Data Man dey Life Camp, Abuja dey take instructions from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who dey their coma in their hospital.

"Spirit Wike wey dey inspect projects till 5pm yesterday, while in their coma and in their hospital. 😂😂😂😂😂

"Una go cry tire as una Opobo Judas of Rivers never start to dey see the teal ASAWANA Spirit 😂😂😂😂😂."

Wike vows to frustrate Atiku

Lere Olayinka spoke days after he declared that his principal Wike, will ensure former Vice President Atiku Abubakar fails in his 2027 presidential bid.

Atiku earlier reaffirmed that he had no regrets about picking Ifeanyi Okowa over Nyesom Wike as his running mate in the 2023 election.

Olayinka, in a statement on Wednesday, March 26, explained how Wike will frustrate Atiku as the plot to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu thickens.

This was days after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara for six months.

Tinubu was silence on FCT minister Nyesom Wike's role in the Rivers crisis.

Ramadan: Wike donates 10,000 bags of rice

In another development, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike donated 10,000 bags of rice to religious groups, community leaders, and special needs institutions in Abuja to support Muslims during Ramadan.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, Wike emphasized charity, urging religious leaders to ensure fair distribution of the food items to vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries, including Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Ademola and Imam Lawal Mustapha, expressed gratitude, praising the minister’s generosity and commitment to community support.

