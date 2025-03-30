President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is having meeting with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike Nyesom Wike and his delegation at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja

Tinubu is hosting his first set of guests for the Eid-El-Fitr homage and celebration on Sunday, March 30, 2025

It was gathered that the meeting commenced at 12:16 pm when President Tinubu arrived the venue at the State House

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hosting the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and his delegation from the nation’s capital at the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

Wike and the FCT delegation are President Tinubu’s first set of guests for the Eid-El-Fitr homage on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The meeting kicked-off at 12:16 pm when President Tinubu arrived at the venue.

The Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Timothy Amazon and the Murshid of the National Mosque, Prof. SAS Galadanci too the opening prayers.

The FCT delegation include some lawmakers representing the FCT at the National Assembly, area councils chairpersons, traditional rulers, leaders of the Christian and Muslim community, senior judicial officers, among others.

According to the schedule, Wike is to give the opening remarks followed by the presentation of cards by the guests to President Tinubu.

Also present at the meeting are Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Lere Olayinka, media aide to Wike, via his X handle, @OlayinkaLere shared video of the FCT minister presenting Eid-el-Fitr Congratulatory Card to President Tinubu.

"FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, presenting Eid-el-Fitr Congratulatory Card to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he led Community Leaders in the FCT to pay Homage to the President at the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House today."

Did Wike Collapse in Abuja?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olayinka dismissed rumours that Wike collapsed and was flown to France for medical attention.

Reports making the rounds earlier on Friday claimed Wike suffered a partial stroke due to excessive alcohol consumption, but his spokesperson denied these assertions.

Olayinka released a key statement and asserted that his boss was inspecting projects in the FCT on the day the alleged collapse was said to have occurred.

Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu recounted his experience during the nationwide naira scarcity in 2023.

Tinubu said one of his uncles despite his wealth could not get N10,000 cash to buy foodstuff for himself and family.

The President said the experience almost made him to withdraw from the presidential race against Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and others.

Wike donates 10,000 bags of rice to FCT residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike donated 10,000 bags of rice to religious groups, community leaders, and special needs institutions in Abuja to support Muslims during Ramadan.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, Wike emphasized charity, urging religious leaders to ensure fair distribution of the food items to vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries, including Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Ademola and Imam Lawal Mustapha, expressed gratitude, praising the minister’s generosity and commitment to community support.

