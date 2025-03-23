Breaking: Tinubu Dragged to Court Over Fubara's Suspension, State of Emergency in Rivers
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued President Bola Tinubu over what it described as "the clearly unlawful" suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Rivers state lawmakers.
Legit.ng gathered that the suit was brought by members of SERAP volunteer lawyers’ network in the oil-rich state.
In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday morning, March 23, SERAP said:
"Democracy works best when everyone participates."
More to follow...
