Atiku Abubakar has again insisted that he did not regret his decision to reject Nyesom Wike and picked Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election

Atiku, in a statement released by his media office on Saturday, revealed that Wike was unsuitable for a vice presidential ticket meant to foster unity in the country

In response, Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, vowed that the former Rivers State Governor would work against Atiku’s 2027 presidential bid

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has clarified that he rejected former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as his running mate in the election because Wike was not suitable for a ticket intended to promote unity rather than division.

Legit.ng reported that Lere Olayinka, media aide to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, declared that his principal will ensure former Vice President Atiku Abubakar fails in his 2027 presidential bid.

Olayinka made the declaration while reacting to Atiku’s recent comment that he had no regrets about not picking Wike as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku earlier reaffirmed that he had no regrets about picking former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa over Nyesom Wike as his running mate in the 2023 election.

Reacting, Olayinka, in a statement on Wednesday, explained how Wike will frustrate Atiku as the plot to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu thickens.

Wike not right for unity, says Atiku

In a statement released by his media office on Saturday, March 29, Atiku explained that he chose Okowa as his running mate in 2023 due to a combination of intellect, composure, and statesmanship.

As reported by Vanguard and The Punch, the former Vice President criticized Wike, stating that numbers are meaningless without good conduct and humility.

Atiku said:

“We make no apologies for choosing Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate in 2023. That decision was based on a combination of intellect, composure, and statesmanship.

“We have been vindicated by Mr. Wike’s public conduct in Rivers state, where he once served as governor, and in Abuja since becoming FCT Minister, which has made it abundantly clear why he was unsuitable for the role of Vice President in a ticket meant to unify, not divide.

“We urge Mr. Wike and his social media spokesperson to resist the temptation to sermonize about religious piety during Ramadan and Lent, too, while simultaneously fanning the flames of discord. Let us not reduce sacred periods to a tool for petty political jabs.”

