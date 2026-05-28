A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh, nicknamed Donald Trump for its striking blond tuft, has captured nationwide attention after going viral online

Authorities stepped in at the last moment to spare the 700-kg animal from Eid al-Adha sacrifice, citing security concerns and public interest

The four-year-old buffalo has now been rehomed at Dhaka’s national zoo, where it is expected to live safely under special care

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh, nicknamed Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft, has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention.

The nearly 700-kg (1,543 lb) animal had already been sold for ritual slaughter when authorities stepped in, citing security concerns following a surge of public interest ahead of Thursday’s festival.

Albino buffalo nicknamed Donald Trump attracts crowds in Bangladesh with its rare blond tuft. Photo credit: Abdul Goni / AFP via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the buffalo to be spared, the buyer refunded, and the animal moved to the national zoo in Dhaka. A ministry official explained:

“At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest.”

Viral sensation during Eid Season

According to New York Post, what began as a routine Eid purchase quickly turned into a nationwide curiosity after videos of the buffalo went viral. Crowds gathered at the farm, with visitors travelling from far afield to see its blond fringe and calm demeanour.

Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said the nickname came from his younger brother, who spotted the resemblance. He added that the animal is unusually gentle and requires careful upkeep, including frequent feeding and regular baths.

Albino Buffaloes rare in Bangladesh

Albino buffaloes are exceptionally rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark. This made the animal stand out during the peak Eid livestock season. While its striking appearance drew attention, it was the nickname that likely saved its life.

The buffalo, now four years old, has been rehomed at the national zoo. Albino buffaloes can live up to 20 years in captivity but need extra care due to their sensitivity to sunlight.

Mridha emphasised the animal’s temperament: “It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked.”

Internet fame secures survival

The buffalo’s internet stardom ultimately ensured its survival. Videos showcasing its blond tuft and gentle nature transformed it into a tourist attraction, prompting federal authorities to intervene.

Dhaka zoo welcomes the gentle albino buffalo rehomed after government intervention. Photo credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Germany registered three cases of foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo on a farm near Berlin, the country's first reported cases of the livestock disease since 1988.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection that is not dangerous to humans but which affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs.

Symptoms include fever and blisters in the mouth and near the hoof. The cases in the eastern state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, were confirmed by the federal government's Institute for Animal Health.

Source: Legit.ng