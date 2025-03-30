President Bola Tinubu said he once threatened to fire the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Tinubu said he joking told Wike that he will lose his job if his policies did not align with the political interests of the ruling APC

Tinubu disclosed what the FCT minister told him after he jokingly threatened to sack him from his cabinet

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he jokingly threatened to fire the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu said he threatened to sack Wike if the FCT minister’s policies did not align with the political interests of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Bola Tinubu threatened to sack Nyesom Wike if his policies did not favour APC. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

The President stated this when Wike led FCT delegation to pay Eid-el-Fitr homage to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

As ported by Vanguard, he threatened Wike after the minister request to remove the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA.

He said the request was to allow for greater financial flexibility and infrastructure development in the nation’s capital.

“I remember the day Nyesom Wike came to me and said, ‘Please, take us out of this problem of Treasury Single Account (TSA) so that I can do more work and achieve more,'”

He further recounted how he challenged Wike on the potential political implications of his policies.

“And he presented it, and I threw in my own political guide: ‘Would that give me any opportunity for my party (APC) to win the election in FCT?'

“I said, ‘I know where you are coming from, your own party (PDP) or my party. If this thing goes too much in your own favour, you will lose your job.’ Then he said, ‘Okay, we settle that, Oga.’”

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had a meeting with the FCT minister, Wike and his delegation at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Tinubu is hosting his first set of guests for the Eid-El-Fitr homage and celebration on Sunday, March 30, 202.

It was gathered that the meeting commenced at 12:16 pm when President Tinubu arrived the venue at the State House.

Legit.ng also reported that Wike donated 10,000 bags of rice to religious groups, community leaders, and special needs institutions in Abuja to support Muslims during Ramadan.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, Wike emphasized charity, urging religious leaders to ensure fair distribution of the food items to vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries, including Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Ademola and Imam Lawal Mustapha, expressed gratitude, praising the minister’s generosity and commitment to community support.

Did Wike Collapse in Abuja?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olayinka dismissed rumours that Wike collapsed and was flown to France for medical attention.

Reports making the rounds earlier on Friday claimed Wike suffered a partial stroke due to excessive alcohol consumption, but his spokesperson denied these assertions.

Olayinka released a key statement and asserted that his boss was inspecting projects in the FCT on the day the alleged collapse was said to have occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng