The APC has conducted its governorship primary elections in 208 of the 36 states in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections

At the same time, the list of the eight states where the primary elections were not conducted and the reason behind it has been explained in details

INEC was a witness to the primary elections, and such was in line with the Electoral Act 2025, a law passed earlier in the year

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held its governorship primary elections in all the states of the federation, except in eight states. The primary, which was held on Thursday, May 21, saw many sitting governors secure their return ticket in the primary.

The election is being monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was in line with the Electoral Act 2026. The election was part of the party's exercise in preparation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

List of states where the APC did not conduct governorship primary elections Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

However, the states where the gubernatorial primary elections were not conducted would have their elections during the off-cycle elections. The affected states are listed below:

Anambra state

The Southeast state governorship election is one of the off-cycle elections and was last conducted in December 2025. Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State was re-elected in the election.

Thus, there would not governorship election in Anambra state in the 2027 general elections.

Bayelsa State

This is another south-south state where the governorship election is not often conducted during the general election.

Its last gubernatorial election was conducted in November 2023, and another gubernatorial election would be conducted in November 2027, ahead of the end of Governor Douye Diri's term.

Edo State

Edo is another state where an off-cycle governorship election is being held ahead of the expiration of the sitting governor's tenure.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, a former senator in the National Assembly, was elected as the governor of the state in September 2024. The next election is expected to be conducted in 2028.

Ekiti state

The Southwest state governorship election is scheduled for June 2026, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji is seeking re-election in the state.

However, the state is one of the APC-controlled states in the country, and the party is looking forward to retaining the state in the forthcoming governorship elections.

Imo State

The APC-controlled state is another place where an off-cycle governorship election was being conducted, and the next exercise is expected to be conducted in 2028.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, whose tenure would end in 2028, is contesting for the 2027 senatorial elections.

Other states

Aside from the five states mentioned earlier, the three other states where off-cycle elections were being held are Kogi, Ondo, and Osun, and their governors are Usman Ododo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Ademola Adeleke.

While Ondo and Kogi are under the APC, the Osun governor has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Accord Party ahead of the governorship election in August 2026.

APC holds governorship primary elections in 28 states Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Governor Idris clinches APC ticket for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary.

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor.

Source: Legit.ng