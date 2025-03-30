President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recounted his experience during the nationwide naira scarcity in 2023

Tinubu said one of his uncles despite his wealth could not get N10,000 cash to buy foodstuff for himself and family

The President said the experience almost made him to withdraw from the presidential race against Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and others

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said one of his wealthy uncles could not get N10,000 cash to buy foodstuff during the naira scarcity in 2023.

Tinubu recounted his encounter with a close relative who came to him to get their uncle because he ran short of cash.

President Bola Tinubu said the odds were against him during the 2023 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu stated this during a special Iftar held in his honour at the Presidential Villa on Saturday night, March 29, 2025.

Tinubu said the odds were against him during the 2023 geenral election campaigns.

“Those close to me know that the odds were against me. During the campaigns, one of them came to my living room around 3:30 a.m. and said he needed just N50,000 to buy foodstuff for our uncle.

“He told me, ‘The currency is gone because of you. People are jumping over bank counters because there is no cash. Our uncle, a wealthy man, doesn’t even have N10,000 in cash. What are you running for?

“I told him, ‘I am running for President, not for you and our uncle.’ I gave him the N50,000. As he walked out, he turned to me and said, ‘I don’t think you will make it.’ I replied, ‘I will make it,’”

Tiinubu further stated that he contemplated withdrawing from the 2023 presidential race but people like Aminu Masari and others encouraged me.

Tinubu recalled how he made the bold move to remove fuel subsidies on his inauguration day, emphasizing that leadership requires making difficult but necessary choices.

Vice President Shettima, Senate President Akpabio, and other prominent figures commended Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting his courage in tackling Nigeria’s longstanding economic challenges.

President Tinubu vowed to continue to work hard and pray hard for the peace and stability of the country.

He stated this after the special Juma'ah prayer in commemoration of his 73rd birthday at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng