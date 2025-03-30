President Tinubu said he appointed Dr. Bosun Tijani despite past criticisms, emphasizing his belief in recognizing talent over politics

The minister shared that he expected a rebuke for his past activism but was instead given an opportunity to serve and contribute to governance

The Senate initially opposed Tijani’s nomination due to his past remarks but confirmed him based on Tinubu’s confidence in his abilities

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has revealed that his decision to appoint Dr. Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, despite his past criticisms, was based on his commitment to recognizing talent over political sentiments.

The President made this known on Saturday night during a special Iftar at the Presidential Villa to commemorate his 73rd birthday.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, and Professor Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo, a childhood friend of Tinubu.

Tijani’s reflection on his appointment

During the event, Minister Bosun Tijani recounted his initial apprehensions upon being nominated, given his history of activism and outspoken criticism of the President and the National Assembly.

"Before my appointment, I had never met Mr. President. But after my confirmation, he told me, 'I have looked at your records and activism, and I have seen there is something in you. I am giving you the opportunity to represent your country and contribute to making it a better place,'" Tijani said.

He further revealed that he was expecting a strong rebuke for his past comments but was instead met with Tinubu's magnanimity, Vanguard reported.

"I remember that in that meeting, some people brought out my record again and told Mr. President, 'He said this, he did that.' But the President said, 'Shut it.' That was the first time I experienced such an act of grace in my life," he added.

Tinubu explains why he appointed Tijani

Responding to Tijani’s remarks, President Tinubu acknowledged that the nomination was a contentious decision, especially among his inner circle.

"When I picked him, it was tough. My very close confidantes, who had read his comments on social media, came to me and said, 'No, never.' But I said, 'Yes, he is talented. Just because he criticizes me and pours abuses on the parliament does not mean he has nothing to offer.'

"Maybe his frustration at that time will drive him to contribute more to governance. And today, he is doing that, and I am very proud of him," Tinubu stated.

Senate President Akpabio recalls controversial screening

Senate President Godswill Akpabio highlighted the tense moments that accompanied Tijani’s ministerial screening in the Senate, noting that the nominee’s past remarks nearly cost him the confirmation.

"When he came to the Senate for screening, senators said, 'No, no, we can't have him.' One senator even quoted from the internet where he described all Nigerian senators as 'morons,'" Akpabio recalled.

He said the chamber was taken aback when Tijani admitted to making the statement.

"I had to stop proceedings and ask Bosun, 'Did you write this?' And he admitted, 'Sir, I did because that was how I felt then.' So I asked him, 'And you have the audacity to stand before us and expect us to confirm you?'"

As reported by The Punch, Akpabio said the Senate ultimately relied on Tinubu’s judgment.

"Mr. President, we confirmed him because we knew you must have seen something special in him. You are never wrong when it comes to your judgment of people.

"I went into an executive session and told my colleagues, 'Let us give this young man an opportunity and see what happens.' And today, I am happy to say that he is one of the best-performing ministers in the cabinet," Akpabio stated.

