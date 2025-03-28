FCT Minister Nyesom Wike donated 10,000 bags of rice to religious groups, community leaders, and special needs institutions in Abuja to support Muslims during Ramadan

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, Wike emphasized charity, urging religious leaders to ensure fair distribution of the food items to vulnerable groups

Beneficiaries, including Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Ademola and Imam Lawal Mustapha, expressed gratitude, praising the minister’s generosity and commitment to community support

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has distributed 10,000 bags of 25kg rice to religious groups, community leaders, and special needs institutions in Abuja to support Muslim faithful during the Ramadan season.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Chidi Amadi, at the distribution event in Gwagwalada on Monday, March 24, Wike emphasized the significance of charity during Ramadan and reiterated his commitment to assisting religious communities and vulnerable groups in the FCT.

Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, has made a notable gesture to mark Ramadan with residents of Abuja. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike’s commitment to supporting religious communities

Speaking at the event, Amadi highlighted the importance of almsgiving during Ramadan and noted that the donation was a way for the minister to identify with the Muslim community in the FCT, Punch reported.

“Ramadan is a sacred period marked by fasting, prayer, and acts of kindness. Recognizing this, the Honourable Minister decided to support our Muslim brothers and sisters by providing 10,000 bags of rice for distribution through religious organizations and associations," Amadi stated.

He further urged religious leaders to ensure fair distribution of the items to those most in need.

“I appeal to all religious leaders and associations to distribute these food items properly. This is a time to support the underprivileged and those struggling to afford basic necessities. These 10,000 bags of rice will go a long way in providing relief for many households during this holy season,” he added.

Abuja: Beneficiaries express gratitude

Receiving the donation, Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Ademola, Principal of the School for the Deaf, expressed deep appreciation for the minister’s generosity, particularly during a time of rising food prices.

“We sincerely appreciate this kind gesture. The Honourable Minister has shown true leadership and compassion. His support for institutions that cater to special needs students is commendable. This donation is timely and will provide much-needed relief to many struggling with the high cost of food,” Ademola said.

Similarly, the Chief Imam of the FCT Minister’s official residence, Imam Lawal Mustapha, praised the donation and called on leaders to continue supporting their communities, Vanguard reported.

Abuja communities have benefited from a key initiative by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to celebrate Ramadan. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

“This act of kindness is an example of true leadership. In our faith, charity and goodwill are rewarded, and we pray for the Honourable Minister’s continued success and protection. Leaders should always strive to uplift their communities, and this initiative is a model of that responsibility,” Mustapha remarked.

The donation comes as part of Wike’s broader efforts to strengthen support for religious and vulnerable groups in the FCT, ensuring that those in need receive assistance during significant religious observances.

Wike offers to pay medical bills of Abuja truck explosion victims

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike, has said he will foot the medical bills of the victims of the sad and devastating accident around the Karu Bridge in Abuja.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 19. It involved a truck and multiple vehicles, which led to the loss of 10 lives, while 30 others were severely burned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng