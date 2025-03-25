Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the leadership of the National Assembly of corruption

In an interview, Atiku criticised their endorsement of President Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers state and suspension of Governor Fubara

The ex-presidential candidate stated that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has a history of questionable conduct dating back to his tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the National Assembly leaders are corrupt.

Atiku fumes as National Assembly approves Tinubu's emergency rule in Rivers state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Atiku insists National Assembly leaders are corrupt

In an interview granted Adesuwa Osagie Giwa, anchor of the Untold Series, Atiku criticised their endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's emergency rule in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 18, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

Tinubu also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers state governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The president appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

Also, President Tinubu commended the leadership of the National Assembly for working to ensure normalcy is restored in Rivers state.

Interestingly, the National Assembly came under heavy criticism for approving the emergency rule in Rivers with a voice vote.

Atiku reacts as National Assembly backs Fubara's suspension

Atiku reacts as National Assembly backs Tinubu for suspending Fubara for six months and declaring a state of emergency in Rivers. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

However, in an interview granted to Adesuwa Osagie Giwa, Atiku Abubakar criticised the National Assembly's decision and backing of Tinubu's declaration in Rivers.

Atiku said:

"I was not surprised because I know the leadership is corrupt and I have no apologies about that.

"And they could do anything. And the Senate President is known actually to be having those type of character even when he was a governor."

Watch Atiku's full interview below:

Read more about Rivers crisis

How Fubara can regain control of Rivers, Atiku’s aide speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Olarewaju, Atiku Abubakar’s aide, has advised suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to use his six-month suspension period to remain politically relevant.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olarewaju said President Tinubu forced Fubara to go on break by declaring a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspending the governor.

Atiku's aide criticised FCT minister Nyesom Wike, accusing him of fueling the political crisis in Rivers and therefore challenged him to prove his influence in 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng