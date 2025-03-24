A Lagos-based lawyer, Muhammed Adam, has said that it would be difficult for any candidate to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng reports that Adam stated that anybody planning to defeat Tinubu in 2027 should "keep his money"

Amid the controversial declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state and subsequent ratification by the national assembly, Barr. Adam asserted that Tinubu "has everybody in his pocket"

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Muhammed Adam has suggested that it would be difficult to democratically unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu has been serving as the 16th and current president of Nigeria since 2023. He previously served as the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

The 72-year-old helped the immediate past Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, to the presidency in 2015.

'Tinubu has everybody in his pocket'

Sharing his thoughts on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Adam wrote:

“Anybody planning to defeat Tinubu in 2027 should keep his money. That guy has everybody in his pocket.”

Legit.ng reports that Adam's comment comes as key opposition leaders formally announced a coalition aimed at unseating President Tinubu in 2027.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced the coalition on Thursday, March 20, 2025. However, several unanswered questions have continued to trail the coalition, which includes many top politicians in the country like Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi.

Observers wondered how leaders with differing ideologies, ambitions, and party affiliations would work together to fulfill their promises to Nigerians.

Read more on the 2027 election:

2027 election: Cleric predicts Goodluck Jonathan's fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries (CDM), Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan "should not be tempted to contest the 2027 election".

In a prophecy shared on his known Facebook page, Ituen said Jonathan would suffer defeat in the poll if he decided to throw his hat into the ring.

Apart from Jonathan, Prophet Ituen shared projections about other political figures and platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng