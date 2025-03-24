Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a federal lawmaker, has called for the reinstatement of Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule

Abiante questioned the credibility of the intelligence reports that led to the declaration of emergency rule by President Tinubu

He called for the intervention of the National Peace Committee, led by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, to resolve the ongoing crisis in Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to restore Governor Siminalayi Fubara before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule period.

Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in Rivers state at the House of Representatives, made this call.

Federal lawmaker calls on Abdulsalami committee to intervene in Rivers crisis. Photo credit: Abdulsalami Abubakar, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The lawmaker spoke during the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and also suspended Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly over the political crisis and instability in the oil-rich south south state.

His decision was backed by the National Assembly in a controversial voice vote that has been heavily faulted.

Did the govt rig intelligence? Lawmaker raises alarm

Lawmaker faults National Assembly for approving Rivers emergency rule. Photo credit: National Assembly

However, Abiante faulted the National Assembly for approving emergency rule in Rivers and also maintained that provisions were not made for those who chose to vote a yes, a no or to abstain.

Buttressing his point, the lawmaker added that some of the gaps in the president’s claims include that Fubara did not make efforts to rebuild the demolished chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That is not correct,” he said, citing the visit of the new sole administrator inspecting the building under construction that Fubara started.

“There was this issue that pipelines were broken; there was an explosion; it’s also on record that the pipeline is back to work,” Abiante said.

According to him, the intelligence the president relied upon to declare an emergency rule in Rivers might have been rigged.

“That is to tell us that it is either the intelligence that was relied upon may have been rigged. If in this country we could rig intelligence to the president, are we not in danger?” he asked.

Abiante also called on the president to engage the National Peace Committee headed by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, to mediate with the warring parties in the oil-rich state and find a common ground for peace.

He said:

“I can’t think of any other group of persons higher than that. If he had the opportunity as a military general to elongate his stay in power, he didn’t do it. Let us repopulate the committee with him taking the lead. Let us see if the parties involved would also refuse to subject themselves to the level of discussions.”

