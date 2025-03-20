Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the PDP National Youth Group, has described President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers as unconstitutional

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Akinniyi warned that the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara would hinder development in Rivers

The PDP youth leader called for the immediate reversal of the declaration and the dismissal of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, has mentioned the implications of President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Akinniyi who described the president's action as unconstitutional, noted that the declaration was a bad omen for Nigeria's democracy.

Legit.ng recalled that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

The president also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The president nominated Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

Tinubu's announcement followed months of escalating tensions between Governor Fubara and key political figures, including his predecessor Nyesom Wike, now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Rivers crisis: Analyst calls for Wike's sack

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, March 20, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said Rivers state would be stagnant for six months, following Tinubu's declaration.

He also called on the president to immediately reverse his declaration and suspend the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, for fuelling the political tension in Rivers state.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"Rivers state will be stagnant for these six months and it's a bad omen for our democracy, affecting the political fortune of the state, by 2027.

"For peace to reign in the state, the President should ask a matter of urgency, reverse his declaration and sack his Minister who is disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of Rivers State.

"This is bullying taken too far on the democratic Governor of Rivers State. The President seems to be biased in his interest in the whole political disagreement in the region. It's clear that that declaration is the voice of the President but the wish of the Minister of FCT."

He described the president's action as unconstitutional and criticised the PDP for remaining mute about Wike's actions.

"It's an unfortunate situation, followed by an unconstitutional action by the President. This declaration by the President, in the past has been challenged and there is judicial precedent to that effect. I believe there is more to what we know about this crisis and the intention of the President towards Rivers state.

"The PDP has also developed cold feet in condemning the actions of their double-faced member, Nyesom Wike. They failed to deliver the structure of the party to the incumbent Governor of Rivers State, which is the norm — this was the beginning of the issue."

Glintstone noted that Tinubu, who claims to be a 'progressive', was doing the opposite and acting like one against democracy.

He stated:

"A State of emergency should normally come in place when it is completely necessary — when the breakdown of law and order is obvious, when properties and lives are at risk and there is no immediate sign of quelling it without 'military action'.

"It's embarrassing that the President who taunts himself to be a 'progressive', and had in the past fought the Military for the return of civil rule is acting in a manner that suggests he is anti-democratic.

"As a matter of fact, President Tinubu should not allow Minister Wike to influence his decisions to the point of undermining the Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Constitutionally, the President has no full rights to remove a democratically elected Governor without the decision of a sizable population of the Legislature. But what we saw is the punishment of a side and ignoring the other side [at least for now].

"By now, the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike should be thrown out as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His part or involvement in the political turbulence in Rivers State led to this unfortunate stage, and he has always acted as if he is the President of the country or above the law. Clearly, this State of emergency is not in the interest of an average Rivers State person but a political favour to a side in the crisis."

