State House, Abuja - On Thursday, March 20, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lauded the National Assembly for approving the state of emergency proclamation in Rivers state.

Tinubu speaks as National Assembly backs suspension of Fubara, Rivers emergency rule.

The presidency described the move as a critical step to restoring stability after a protracted political crisis that paralysed governance in the state and endangered national economic security for over 15-month.

This was made known in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

President Tinubu specifically commended the National Assembly's leadership led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, other principal officers and members, "for prioritising the security and welfare of Rivers state people above partisan interests and other considerations."

He further acknowledged the lawmakers' diligent review of classified security briefings, underscoring the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation.

"The crisis in Rivers State was at a perilous tipping point, threatening the security of vital oil and gas installations and undermining the national economy and the significant progress we have made in the reforms initiated since our administration commenced in May 2023," President Tinubu remarked.

"This emergency measure is a lifeline to safeguard livelihoods, secure critical infrastructure, and restore democratic accountability."

Tinubu speaks after suspending Fubara for six months.

Recall that President Tinubu’s recent declaration, led to the suspension of Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers state governor, his deputy, and the entire members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Alongside the state of emergency, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, former Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator for Rivers state, further asserting control over the region during this period.

Speaking on Thursday, the president affirmed that the six-month emergency will empower the newly-appointed sole administrator to stabilise Rivers state, address systemic breakdowns, and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties.

President Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to deepening collaboration with the National Assembly to advance peace, economic resilience, and equitable development across Nigeria.

"Today's decision exemplifies what our nation can achieve when unity of purpose and patriotism guide the action of leaders. We remain steadfast in pursuing a safer, more prosperous Nigeria—one where every citizen's potential is safeguarded and nurtured," he said.

"The president thanked all Nigerians for their understanding and urged all stakeholders to support the restoration of peace in Rivers state," the statement added.

Rivers: Tinubu meets with south-south monarchs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu on Thursday, held a crucial meeting with the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, accompanied by members of the Obi-in-Council.

This was after the newly appointed sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Thursday, officially took over the mantle of leadership in Rivers state.

