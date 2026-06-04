Asimiyu Ajibola was hospitalised after gunmen reportedly opened fire on him in Osogbo in what police described as a suspected assassination attempt

Police operatives responded to a distress call, evacuated the victim to a medical facility and confirmed that he was in stable condition

The Osun State Police Command launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects and commenced a full-scale investigation into the attack

Asimiyu Ajibola, chairman of the Accord Party in Osun State, is receiving medical treatment after surviving a shooting attack by suspected gunmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night, June 3, in the MDS area of the city, TheCable reports.

Asimiyu Ajibola is receiving treatment after surviving a shooting attack in Osogbo, Osun State. Photo: FB/AsimiyuAjibola

Source: Twitter

Police authorities described the attack as a suspected assassination attempt and said investigations were underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

What happened in Osogbo shooting?

According to the Osun State Police Command, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on the politician at about 11:50 p.m.

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said officers responded immediately after receiving a distress call from the area.

“Upon receiving the distress report, the police immediately mobilised tactical and conventional teams to the scene,” he said.

The victim was evacuated from the scene and taken to a medical facility for urgent treatment. Authorities later confirmed that Ajibola survived the attack and remains under medical care.

“A team of police officers swiftly evacuated the victim to a medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment.

“Medical personnel have confirmed that Hon. Ajibola is in a stable condition and responding positively to treatment.”

Police operatives responded to a distress call, evacuated the victim to a medical facility

Source: Original

What steps have police taken?

The police command said a manhunt has commenced for the attackers, who reportedly fled immediately after carrying out the shooting.

Investigators also recovered materials from the scene, which are now being subjected to forensic examination as part of efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Osun State Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Gotan condemned the incident and directed a full-scale investigation.

“He has directed all relevant investigative units to deploy every available resource to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify those responsible, and ensure their prompt arrest and prosecution,” Ojelabi stated.

The command appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by providing useful information that could assist in tracking down the suspects.

The shooting comes amid a series of security incidents reported across parts of the South-West region.

On Wednesday, gunmen reportedly abducted the younger sister of former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu alongside her twin sons in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Earlier in the week, armed men attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service passport office in Ogbomoso and reportedly escaped with a rifle, ammunition and other valuables.

Gunmen abduct students, principal in Oyo school attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed men have abducted the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, alongside an unspecified number of students following an attack on the school.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, May 15, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., according to residents of the community.

Source: Legit.ng