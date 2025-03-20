The senate has passed and adopted the proclamation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the six-month suspension he slammed on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state

FCT, Abuja - The senate on Thursday, March 20, passed a resolution endorsing the presidential proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

The declaration on Tuesday, March 18, by President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other top elected officials in the oil-rich state for six months.

As reported by Channels Television on Thursday, March 20, the national assembly also imposed a joint committee of both chambers, to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers state during the emergency period.

The approval grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.

Rivers crisis: Senate calls for mediation

Meanwhile, the senate resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the monthslong River state political crisis.

Rivers: Reps approve Fubara's suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the house of representatives passed a resolution endorsing the presidential proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

243 lawmakers attended the House plenary that endorsed the presidential proclamation.

Following the development, plenary was adjourned until Tuesday, March 25.

Rivers: Tinubu's govt deploys 10,000 troops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tinubu government deployed 10,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to Rivers state.

The presidential action is to curb further attacks on oil pipelines against the backdrop of the alleged blasts at oil installations in Rivers state between Sunday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 18.

Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the deployment. According to him, his colleagues were tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and preventing pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta area of the most populous black nation on Earth.

