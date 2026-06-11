Aliko Dangote's net worth has hit $36.5 billion, surpassing several African countries' GDPs

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has emerged as his most valuable asset, transforming his wealth focus into energy

Nigerian stock market rally boosts billionaires, with Dangote Cement leading the way in market capitalisation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has strengthened his dominance in the continent’s wealth rankings after his net worth surged to an estimated $36.5 billion as of June 9, 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The latest valuation places the Nigerian billionaire’s fortune above the annual economic output of several African countries, highlighting the extraordinary scale of wealth created by his sprawling industrial empire.

Aliko Dangote gains nearly $5 billion in 2026, net worth nears $40 billion. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections, Dangote’s wealth now exceeds the estimated 2026 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of countries such as Rwanda ($17.3 billion), Botswana ($21.9 billion), Benin ($27.8 billion), Burkina Faso ($32.5 billion), and Mali ($33.9 billion).

However, some larger African economies, including Senegal ($40.5 billion), Zambia ($41.4 billion), and Sudan ($44.7 billion), still maintain economic output above the billionaire’s personal fortune.

Although personal wealth and national GDP are fundamentally different measurements, the comparison underscores the growing economic influence of Africa’s biggest entrepreneurs and the increasing global relevance of their businesses.

Dangote’s fortune bumps by nearly $5bn

Bloomberg’s real-time billionaire ranking shows that Dangote’s wealth has risen by nearly $5 billion since the beginning of the year.

The sharp increase reflects the expanding influence of his investments across cement manufacturing, fertiliser production, energy, agriculture and consumer goods.

Analysts say the biggest boost to his wealth has come from the rising valuation of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The refinery, alongside strong performances from his listed companies, has elevated Dangote into the ranks of the world’s most influential industrialists.

Nigerian stock market rally lifts billionaires

Part of Dangote’s wealth growth has also been driven by a sustained rally in the Nigerian stock market.

Nigeria’s equities market has witnessed one of its strongest bullish runs in recent years, supported by improving investor confidence, stronger corporate earnings, foreign exchange reforms and rising interest in banking, manufacturing and energy stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index has continued to post impressive gains in 2026, pushing total market capitalisation beyond N160 trillion.

The number of companies valued above N1 trillion has also risen significantly, reflecting renewed investor appetite for blue-chip stocks.

Dangote Cement remains the most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange, with a market capitalisation of about N19.5 trillion as of June 9.

BUA Foods Plc follows it at N16.9 trillion and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc at N16.6 trillion.

The strong market performance of Dangote Cement has continued to strengthen Dangote’s listed wealth and reinforce investor confidence in his industrial empire.

Refinery becomes Dangote’s biggest asset

While Dangote Cement has long been the foundation of his wealth, Bloomberg’s latest valuation indicates that the centrepiece of his fortune is increasingly shifting toward energy infrastructure.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a $20 billion industrial complex located on the outskirts of Lagos, is now considered the billionaire’s single most valuable asset.

Bloomberg estimates that Dangote owns more than 90 per cent of the refinery, which officially commenced operations in 2024 after years of planning and construction delays.

The refinery is regarded as Africa’s largest refining facility and one of the biggest single-train refineries globally. It is expected to significantly reduce Africa’s dependence on imported petroleum products while reshaping fuel supply chains across West and Central Africa.

Its emergence as Dangote’s most valuable investment marks a major transition in his business empire from manufacturing-led wealth creation to energy-driven industrial expansion.

Diversified investments strengthen the empire

Beyond cement and oil refining, Dangote maintains major interests in fertiliser, sugar refining, salt processing, agriculture and packaged foods.

His fertiliser business has grown into one of Africa’s largest urea production operations, supporting agricultural productivity and export earnings across the continent.

The diversified structure of his businesses has helped cushion his empire against currency volatility and market fluctuations, while creating multiple revenue streams across sectors critical to Africa’s industrialisation.

Like most billionaires whose fortunes are tied to corporate assets, Dangote’s wealth remains sensitive to movements in stock prices, exchange rates and investor sentiment.

Aliko Dangote dominates Africa's wealth landscape with a net worth of over $36 billion. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Still, Bloomberg’s latest figures reaffirm his commanding position at the top of Africa’s rich list and highlight a broader trend across the continent: large-scale investments in energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing are becoming the biggest drivers of private wealth creation.

Few entrepreneurs symbolise that transformation more than Dangote, whose industrial empire continues to expand far beyond its traditional cement roots.

Rabiu overtakes South African billionaire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu is currently having the fastest wealth growth among African billionaires in 2026.

According to Bloomberg data, his net worth climbed to $15.9 billion, driven by a year-to-date gain of $5.78 billion as of Monday, April 27.

The increase in net worth has strengthened Rabiu’s position among Africa’s wealthiest individuals and highlights strong performance across his industrial interests, helping him climb to third place in Africa’s wealth ranking.

Source: Legit.ng