Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said some antagonists have been relentlessly going after his father and family

Speaking to a group of youths in Yola, Adamawa state, Seyi, described his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history

Legit.ng reports that the president’s son has been embarking on a tour of northern and southern states since the start of 2025 and he met with governors and political stakeholders

FCT, Abuja - Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has claimed that his father is Nigeria’s greatest democratic leader.

Speaking recently to a group of youths in Yola, Adamawa state, Seyi described his dad as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history.

The video is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

President Tinubu's son said:

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria."

He added:

“Tinubu is the only president that has created a platform for young people to fly. The only president who has created an economy that would benefit everybody; the only president not enriching his own pocket.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reports that Seyi has recently been seen distributing food items during visits to northern states.

The 39-year-old had been criticised for distributing grants in the south-west while limiting his efforts in the north to handouts.

Earlier in March, he joined Kano residents, including the state chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dugurawa, in breaking the Ramadan 2025 fast.

He has also visited Yobe state as part of his engagements with youths.

Seyi Tinubu speaks amid Nigeria's economic turmoil

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu insisted that Nigeria is in great hands and he has faith in his father’s ability to steer the ship of the nation meritoriously.

Seyi, via a social media post, recalled the president’s statement from his presidential speech in commemoration of the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Commenting on the current challenges facing Nigeria, Seyi said the present generation “will yield the fruits of this hardship”, adding that he "stands with" his father, President Tinubu.

