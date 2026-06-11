Morgan Wallen's parents are Tommy Wallen and Lesli Wallen. The former preacher and retired elementary teacher created a structured, music-filled household in Tennessee. Growing up alongside his three sisters, Ashlyne, Mikaela, and Lacey, the family inspired his authentic storytelling and chart-topping discography.

Morgan Wallen and his parents, Tommy and Lesli Wallen, smiling (L), and Morgan Wallen singing into a microphone (R). Photo: @morgancwallen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Morgan Wallen was raised in a structured household by Tommy Wallen and Lesli Wallen.

The country music star grew up alongside three sisters named Ashlyne, Mikaela, and Lacey, fostering a highly collaborative environment.

The Wallens later expanded their tight-knit circle by legally adopting their youngest daughter, Lacey.

Profile summary

Full name Morgan Cole Wallen Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1993 Age 33 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sneedville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Lesli Wallen Father Tommy Wallen Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Gibbs High School Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @morganwallen Facebook @morgancwallen TikTok @morganwallen

Who are Morgan Wallen's parents?

Tommy Wallen and Lesli Wallen met in 1978 and tied the knot in 1991. They have four children, including Morgan and his three sisters.

Morgan Wallen smiling alongside his parents and Today Show hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on a television studio stage. Photo: @morgancwallen

Source: Facebook

Tommy and Lesli initially lived in Sneedville, Tennessee, before moving to Knoxville, where the three elder siblings attended high school. His parents encouraged Morgan and believed in his big dreams. Speaking to The Boot in 2018, he said:

They never held me back, and they never made me feel crazy at all for doing this. That's been a blessing.

Tommy and Lesli have been by Morgan's side since the beginning of his career in 2014. In a Facebook post after they joined him on the Today show, the country star wrote:

Life is a crazy thing. I wouldn't be anywhere without you both and the sacrifices you've made. I love you both so much.

Tommy Wallen

Morgan Wallen and his dad, Tommy Wallen, pose after duck hunting together. Photo: @MusicMayhemMagazine (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Tommy Wallen

Tommy Wallen Place of birth : Tennessee

: Tennessee Profession: Former preacher

Tommy Wallen served as the spiritual anchor of the household. He worked professionally as a local church preacher, guiding congregations in Sneedville and later in Knoxville. Tommy was known for his passionate sermons and his deep appreciation for classic rock. He introduced his son to iconic artists such as AC/DC and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Despite his strict religious household rules, Tommy always supported his son's creative endeavours. Reflecting on Morgan's journey, Tommy shared a personal letter that was included in his son's limited-edition I'm The Problem CD Zine.

I didn't give him any direction on what to say or anything like that. He probably was caught off guard by me even asking him to do something.

Morgan Wallen, Lesli Wallen and Tommy Wallen attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honours at Ryman Auditorium on 24 August 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Facebook

The country star's fan club, Club Wallen, announced that he had released a chat topper titled I'm The Problem, which included a letter from his dad. The Whiskey Glasses singer wanted something to commemorate the special, limited-edition promotion. Reflecting on his father's addition, he said:

I've never had a book like this or anything for an album release. He did better than I even thought he would.

In 2019, Morgan told People he got a mullet to look like his dad back in the day.

When my dad was my age, he had a mullet, and I wanted to try it... When they got married, my dad had a mullet. My dad and I are very similar people — he's one of my best friends — so I was like, ‘Man, if Dad could do it, I will do it.'

However, in 2023, the American songwriter shaved it, saying:

Before we get any further, I didn't like my long hair any more, so I shaved it off.

Lesli Wallen

US singer Morgan Wallen and his mum, Lesli Wallen, attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, 15 May 2022. Photo: Maria Alejandra Cardona

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lesli Wallen

Lesli Wallen Year of birth : 1966

: 1966 Place of birth : Tennessee, United States

: Tennessee, United States Profession: Former elementary school teacher

Lesli Wallen provided the family with an educational and emotional framework. She worked for many years as an elementary school teacher. She ensured that all her children prioritised their studies alongside their personal hobbies. Lesli is also the Program Director of the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Lesli Wallen noticed her son's natural musical inclinations when he was just a toddler. She prompted him to perform his very first solos on the church stage. Morgan told Nashville Lifestyles in 2021 that when he asked for a violin at age five for Christmas, that's what he got.

In May 2022, he released the song Thought You Should Know, dedicated to his mother. The song is a thank you for her care and love over the years. Morgan wrote on Instagram:

This one's for you, mama. I know it didn't always seem like those prayers were getting through. I hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did.

Lesli Wallen and Kathleen Flaherty speak as the Morgan Wallen Foundation presents a $140k check to Gibbs Youth Sports in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Thought You Should Know was co-written by American singer Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon. It became Lambert's first No. 1 hit as a songwriter.

Lesli shared a video of her watching Morgan as he was named Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. She posted:

We are so proud of you! You deserved it and much, much more! We love you!!

Morgan's mother retired from teaching in June 2023, writing on Instagram that she was not done but was taking a little break, then career number two. She enjoys a peaceful retirement while frequently accompanying her son to high-profile music award ceremonies.

Meet Morgan Wallen's three sisters

Family life was never quiet for the country star, who grew up surrounded by strong female influences. Morgan has three sisters, with whom he shares an incredibly close bond. Here is a look at each one of them.

Ashlyne Wallen

Ashlyne Wallen with her husband and kids. Photo: @ashlynewallen (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Ashlyne Wallen

Ashlyne Wallen Date of birth : 31 January 1995

: 31 January 1995 Place of birth : Sneedville, Tennessee

: Sneedville, Tennessee Profession: Singer, social media personality

Ashlyne Wallen is Morgan's eldest sibling and is a singer and social media personality. She possesses a powerful singing voice, honed while growing up singing alongside her brother in church choirs. Ashlyne actually provided harmony vocals on Morgan's acclaimed 2023 album track, Outlook, demonstrating their ongoing artistic connection.

Ashlyne is married to Skylor Morton, an American dentist based in Nashville. The two have a daughter, Leighty, born in July 2023 and a son born in April 2026. She remains an active figure in Morgan's life, frequently sharing glimpses of their close sibling relationship on social media.

Mikaela Wallen

Mikaela Wallen and her two young daughters standing outside a front door (L) and posing indoors in front of a lit Christmas tree (R). Photo: @mikaelawallen_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Mikaela Wallen

: Mikaela Wallen Date of birth : 10 September 1996

: 10 September 1996 Place of birth : Sneedville, Tennessee

: Sneedville, Tennessee Profession: Singer, digital creator

Mikaela Wallen is Morgan's younger sister. Like Ashlyne, she grew up singing in church and was featured as a background vocalist on his song Outlook.

Mikaela has carved out her own path away from the stage as a content creator. She focuses on creating lifestyle content online.

Morgan's sister made him an uncle, a role that the country singer completely cherishes during his limited breaks from his touring schedule. Mikaela Wallen has two daughters, Haven, born in July 2015 and Kehlani, born in January 2023.

Lacey Wallen

Morgan Wallen and his sisters, Mikaela, Ashlyne and Lacey Wallen. Photo: @MyMulletedCountryStar (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Lacey Wallen

Lacey Wallen Date of adoption : 12 July 2021

: 12 July 2021 Place : Knoxville, Tennessee

: Knoxville, Tennessee Status: Youngest sister

Lacey Wallen is the youngest daughter in the household, completing the tight-knit sibling circle. While Ashlyne and Mikaela are biological children, Lacey was legally adopted into the family in 2021.

The Wallens welcomed Lacey with open arms, treating her with the same love and devotion as the biological children. Lacey prefers to maintain a relatively private lifestyle away from the aggressive paparazzi lens that follows her older brother.

FAQs

Who is Morgan Wallen? Morgan Cole Wallen is a country music singer from the United States who first gained recognition as a contestant on The Voice in 2014. How old is Morgan Wallen? Morgan is 33 years old as of June 2026. He was born on 13 May 1993. Does Morgan Wallen have a father? He has a father named Tommy Wallen, a former preacher who introduced him to both church music and classic rock. What did Morgan Wallen's dad do for a living? Tommy Wallen served his local community as a church pastor. How many siblings does Morgan Wallen have? He has three sisters, making him the only boy among four children. Are Morgan Wallen's sisters adopted? Ashlyne, a social media personality and Mikaela, a content creator, are his biological sisters, whereas his youngest sister, Lacey Wallen, was adopted by his parents. What is Lesli Wallen's age? She is approximately 60 years old as of 2026.

Morgan Wallen's parents played an indispensable role in shaping the grounded superstar the world knows today. Tommy and Lesli Wallen provided a balanced upbringing that successfully merged strict faith with creative freedom. Supported by his three loving sisters, Morgan continues to dominate the global music charts.

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The famous comedian's father was a renowned epidemiologist and Harvard professor, while his mother was an attorney. He grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts, alongside five siblings: three brothers and two sisters. Discover more about Conan O'Brien's parents in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng