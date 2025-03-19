Actress and politician Hilda Dokubo has taken a hot swipe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent move against River state

President Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, declared a State of Emergency in Rivers, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns

The movie star, in a heated Instagram post, highlighted her moment of realisation amid Tinubu’s sudden action, igniting reactions online

Actress and politician Hilda Dokubo has criticised the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers state, her hometown.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Hilda Dokubo condemns Tinubu’s State of Emergency declaration. Credit: @hildadakubo, @tinubu

Source: Instagram

The announcement came in a nationwide address, where he highlighted the persistent crisis, the destruction of oil pipelines by militants, and the breakdown of governance in the state.

Tinubu stated that despite multiple interventions, the dispute between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state House of Assembly had weakened governance, leaving residents without the benefits of democracy.

With tensions escalating and security threats rising, the president said the extraordinary measure was necessary to restore peace and stability.

Hilda Dokubo's post on Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration trends online. Credit: @hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

The declaration suspended the governor, his deputy, and the Assembly for six months, while federal authorities took control to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

In a picture uploaded on her social media timeline, Hilda Dokubo characterised the declaration as ''shameless''.

The veteran actress claimed that the president was interested in capturing the economic soul of Rivers state.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Now we know who the real enemy is! Now we see the hand beating the drum.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Hilda Dokubo’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kingsliveth wrote:

"You won’t see youths react to this political matter because it’s not about Burna’s Lamborghini or Wizkid and Davido topic. Not Ned and Regina Daniel or Yul."

authentik_gymwears said:

"Hehehehehehehehe…. She saw right through him."

_phoenixgold said:

"Declaring state of emergency when the citizens are in peace, but the states plagued by bandits and terrorists are yet to be declared."

kingkopay wrote:

"I want to type but I’m just so tired of this country that I can’t waste my strength, I no know if I wan cry Abi I Dey vex."

habout__ said:

"What does it look like? Wike and Tinubu are planning for 2027. Funbara would never give them victory in Rivers and that’s why they want to impeach him at all cost."

the_olabodemuiz_esq reacted:

"Many of you guys are shortsighted.... The governor of a state has been fighting with his legislators for over a year. None of them is being paid their salaries. He went ahead to do a kangaroo local government election and same was quashed in court, there's no budget for the year and we're already in March, instead of him to humble himself with the house of assembly he did not. Who do you think is suffering? Without budget how will the state run? Who will pay teachers and workers???? This is the best option for the good people of Rivers state, leave your 8 for Tinubu aside... the Governor had it coming."

Hilda Dokubo shares campaign poster

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the veteran actress joined the race for a seat in Nigeria's political realm.

The actress shared her campaign poster on her Instagram page and would be vying for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The actress' fans assured her of their undivided support as many commended her for such a move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng