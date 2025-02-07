Several internet users have attributed a statement that suggests internal struggles within the presidency to vice president Kashim Shettima

Senator Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, is a loyalist of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, social media posts have alleged that there is friction within the presidency and that Shettima is not happy with his boss and Seyi Tinubu, the president's son

FCT, Abuja - Social media posts claimed that Vice-President Kashim Shettima complained about the alleged delegation of his duties to Seyi Tinubu.

Seyi is the influential son of Nigeria's current president, Bola Tinubu.

A Tuesday, January 28, 2025, post on a Facebook page with over 38,000 followers reads, partly reads:

“‘It feels like I am only in office to appease the North and prevent political instability,’ said Vice President Kashim Shettima, revealing the internal power struggles within Aso Rock.”

The claim can also be found in this Facebook post and another post.

But did Shettima make such a statement? Legit.ng checked.

No evidence on claim about Shettima, Seyi Tinubu

There are credible media reports of Shettima discharging his duties as Nigeria's No. 2 citizen since May 2023.

The 58-year-old has been active in government affairs, representing the country in international engagements and leading economic initiatives.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Shettima received the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ebony Life Group, Mo Abudu at the presidential villa.

He also invited Abudu to join the federal government’s Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) team and deploy her expertise to help actualise the Tinubu administration’s goals in the technology and creative sector.

The following day, on Wednesday, February 5, he inaugurated the Supervisory Board of the Debt Management Office as part of efforts by the federal government to strengthen fiscal and monetary policy coordination and ensure long-term debt sustainability in line with his principal’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

On Thursday, February 6, Shettima met the Nigerian Association of Nephrology (NAN) at the presidential villa ahead of the association’s 37th Scientific Conference.

During his first few months as president, President Tinubu also prohibited his son, Seyi, who he accused of having “undue access” to the council chamber of the presidential villa, Abuja, from attending the weekly meetings of the federal executive council (FEC).

FEC, presided over by the president, is the highest decision-making body of the Nigerian government.

There is no proof for the claim that Shettima suggested internal struggles in the presidency. The words attributed to Shettima are fabricated.

