Amid the political impasse in Rivers state, public commentator Stephen Akintayo has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for "his ability to use power"

Ahead of the 2027 election, Akintayo said a second term in office is certain for Tinubu, adding that the Nigerian leader would only lose "if he chooses to"

Legit.ng reports that as Nigerians set their sights on the 2027 presidential election, different analyses have begun to surface

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Stephen Akintayo, a prominent entrepreneur, has asserted that Bola Tinubu would be the country's "president till 2031".

In a post shared across his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages recently, Akintayo expressed doubts about the opposition leaders unseating Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Reacting to the presidential declaration on the lingering Rivers' political crisis, Akintayo lauded the decision of President Tinubu to strongly interfere.

Recall President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on Tuesday, March 18, citing diverse reasons such as the monthslong political crisis in the state, the implications of a recent Supreme Court judgment, and the alleged wilful destruction of oil pipelines by militants reportedly sympathetic to the under-pressure governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

Tinubu also announced a six-month suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected lawmakers.

The suspended officials were replaced by Ibokette Ibas, a retired vice admiral, who will serve as Rivers administrator for six months.

Sharing a video of Tinubu's pronouncements, Akintayo wrote:

“Are you still underestimating @officialasiwajubat? I didn’t vote or support his election but I don’t and have never underestimated his ability to use power, Well! He is the first president who has never served in the Nigerian military and knows how to use the power of the presidency to the fullest.

“Hope all parties involved can drink water now and relax. Hope this serves as a lesson in other states. He has used the River state as a scapegoat for states that think they can create violence to blackmail him. Your state descends into crisis, the man will remove you.

“I don’t even know how to feel about this decision honestly other than, Tinubu knows how to use power, and all those who think they can unseat him, except he chooses to lose or his Maker calls him home. This is the president till 2031. Take it or leave it. I learned many years ago to have the courage to change what I can change and to accept what I can’t change. This principle has given me peace of mind.”

Akintayo mentions 'only candidate Tinubu fears'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akintayo said the only political candidate that President Tinubu fears is Peter Obi, a Labour Party (LP) chieftain.

Akintayo said that a combination of presidential hopeful Obi and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state, would give Tinubu 'sleepless nights'.

