The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has called for the sack of Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, following the state of emergency declared in Rivers state and suspension of the governor

Professor Benjamin Okaba, president of the INC, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Ijaw people, made this call as he spoke about their highly anticipated meeting with Bola Tinubu

Okaba alleged that Wike has been fuelling the crisis in Rivers state and wondered why Governor Sim Fubara was sacked instead

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state has rekindled the quest for self-determination by the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the Niger Delta.

Rivers crisis: Ijaw to meet Tinubu

Professor Benjamin Okaba, president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex socio-cultural organization of the Ijaw people, expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu's declaration and described the move as a setback for the Ijaw community.

Prof Benjamin Okaba, in an interview with Vanguard published on Friday, March 21, spoke about the meeting the will have with President Tinubu.

He said:

“For Ijaw people, we are not too happy because we see this as another slap on us. But again, our position will be deliberated upon in a wider stakeholders’ meeting that will be convened later.

“In that meeting, I am sure the Ijaw people will look at how we have fared in this Nigerian project and what options are left to drive home our quest for self-determination.”

Speaking further, he criticised the swiftness of the declaration, arguing that President Tinubu had numerous opportunities to address the situation differently.

“We say it is hasty because the President has so much opportunity to leverage on the calls made by Nigerians from all quarters to call his minister, Nyesom Wike, to order.”

Why Wike should be sacked, Okaba speaks

Buttressing his point, Okaba criticised Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory and mentioned how he has fuelled the political tensions in the state.

“Secondly, while Wike himself has been the antagonist, he had boldly stated that he would make governance impossible for the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in as much as he does not dance to his tune.

“Wike has to be sacked, and all the federal appointees from the state also have to be sacked because if you do not sack them, they will use their positions to perpetrate more crises and create more advantageous roles for themselves.”

Legit.ng recalled that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on Tuesday, March 18, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

The president also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The president appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

