Reno Omokri has slammed veteran journalist Dr. Reuben Abati for calling President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers an impeachable offense

Abati, a former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, argued that Tinubu acted constitutionally by removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Omokri countered Abati and claimed Tinubu’s actions were backed by the Emergency Powers (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill of 2018

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has criticised veteran journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati for calling for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu impeachment over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

On Wednesday, March 19, Abati, a co-anchor of Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ said that the president’s declaration was unconstitutional and he has committed an impeachable offence.

Tinubu's impeachment: Reno Omokri faults Reuben Abati

Reacting, in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, Reno Omokri argued that Tinubu acted within the legal framework set by the National Assembly, which had granted the President the authority to suspend a state governor under the Emergency Powers (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill of 2018.

He said if Abati or others disagree with the law, the appropriate response would be to seek judicial interpretation.

Omokri also accused Abati of spreading misinformation by labelling Tinubu a “dictator” for granting the Rivers State Administrator the power to issue regulations.

Speaking further, Omokri said the new administrator would not create new laws but could formulate regulations subject to approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and promulgation by the President.

“It would be very sad for Nigeria’s educational system if a PhD holder like Dr. Abati does not know the difference between a regulation and a law.

“A law sets the legal framework for the government, while regulations provide the detailed rules necessary for compliance with the law.

“In any case, using the platform of a cable news station to call for the impeachment of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces based on a limited understanding of the law and to misinform your viewers is rather callous and could trigger further instability,” Omokri said.

Why Tinubu declared state of emergency in Rivers

Recall that Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

The president, on Tuesday, March 18, in a national broadcast, suspended Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

Tinubu nominated Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator of Rivers state and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

Read Omokri's full statement below:

