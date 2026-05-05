Uche Montanna’s Monica 2: Man Shares Why He Was Angry after Watching Beginning of Viral YouTube Film
- A Nigerian man has shared his observation of Uche Montanna's viral movie Monica 2, which was recently released on YouTube
- Shortly after it debuted on the platform, it stirred different reactions from many who came online to share their reviews
- The man who got angry after watching the beginning of the movie shared why he was pissed off as he questioned what he noticed
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A Nigerian man who watched Uche Montanna’s Monica 2 on YouTube narrated a scene at the beginning of the movie that made him angry.
He asked people for their reviews before going on to continue with the movie.
The viral Uche Montana's movie amassed over six million views on YouTube, less than 24 hours after its premiere on the video-sharing platform.
Monica 2, reported to be based on a true life story and produced by Uche, who also played the lead role, explored the sacrifices made for family.
Monica 2: Man says movie made him angry
On his Facebook page, Kelvin Childs Okoroji said he just started watching the movie and what he saw pissed him off.
He noted that the writers were playing with his emotions, as he jokingly said the plot was not good for his mental health.
The man said in his Facebook post:
“Spoiler Alert.. I just started watching Monica part two and I’m already getting pissed off because what do you mean it’s all a dream? So no canada abi Canada will come later?
“This kind thing no good for my mental health, the writers are playing with my emotions. This was not the agreement ooo
“Rachi Ben Ekem which kind nonsense you come write give us. Someone tell me it gets better but don’t spoil it.”
Monica 2: Reactions trail man’s movie review
Edensessencetravels said:
"Remember where light is positioned in the tunnel? At the end, right? Oya go and find the light sir."
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Rachi Ben Ekem said:
"Kelvin Childs Okoroji abeg no vex. I been tell you say na for dream na. But Monica dream still come true na, but this time na for Paris. I'm still in shock that that devi*l is actually her mother. Tueeh! I pour her spit."
Blessing Emmanso said:
"I love how everything is twisted. BCS even me I don script am finish for head before she drop am but it worth the wait ohhhh. 10/10 mins nothing Biko."
Nedum Omeogu said:
"Sorry my dear. Finish it.... it's not predictable like you think but ended well shaa. Monica later make an, come marry join sef."
Preye T. Marcus said:
"Pascal died but I no like him kind of death..... Plus the cast for her later husband, I no really feel the guy acting. Too fake."
Woman reviews Funke Akindele's Behind The Scenes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who watched Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes on Netflix posted an emotional clip from the movie that made her cry.
She also shared how she prayed while watching the movie, sharing what scared her while watching the movie
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng