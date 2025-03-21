IGP Kayode Egbetokun has directed the deployment of additional personnel and resources to Rivers state following the state of emergency declaration

President Tinubu earlier declared a state of emergency in Rivers, leading to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months

The police, in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, has vowed to maintain order and protect lives and infrastructure in Rivers

Following the declaration of a state of emergency, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional personnel and resources to Rivers state.

Rivers: IGP orders deployment of additional personnel

Legit.ng recalled that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on Tuesday, March 18, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

The president also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The president nominated Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

Rivers state of emergency: Police, military join forces

But on Thursday, the police partnered with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, to bolster security, protect lives and property, and secure critical infrastructure in Rivers state.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, made this known in a statement signed on Thursday.

The Nigeria Police, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies, have vowed to maintain order and protect the infrastructure in Rivers state.

"In response, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional personnel and resources to Rivers State. This effort, undertaken in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, is intended to bolster security, protect lives and property, and secure critical infrastructure in the state," the statement read.

Rivers emergency rule: Police warn against violence

Following the collaboration with the military, the Nigeria Police Force warned aggrieved individuals against promoting the idea of violence, rather, they should seek legal redress through the appropriate judicial channels.

"Consequently, any attempt to exploit the situation through unlawful gatherings, protests, or activities to disrupt public peace will be met with the full force of the law. Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, comply with all legal directives, and continue their daily activities without fear," the Force noted.

