Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers, has said the report of the 'summons' issued to Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of the state, is false

In a statement on Wednesday, April 16, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibas stated that the viral report is "false"

The interim Rivers' leader asked Nigerians to disregard the viral communiqué and any similar misinformation, "as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilise the state"

FCT, Abuja - Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator, has said reports of alleged summons issued to Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, and his deputy Ngozi Odu, are false.

Legit.ng reports that posts started circulating online on Tuesday, April 15, claiming that Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas officially summoned Fubara and Odu to appear before him for an inquiry into the appointments made under their administration between 2023 and 2025.

The purported 'Special Announcement', said to have been signed by Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, the new secretary to the state government (SSG), reportedly directed Fubara to present all relevant documents and records pertaining to appointments — including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure in the oil-rich south-south state.

The supposed communiqué stated that the session "would also serve as an opportunity for the suspended governor to provide a clear and detailed explanation as to why he believes he should be reinstated to office."

The viral statement said both Fubara and Odu are expected to unfailingly appear in person at the conference room of the Rivers state government house, Port Harcourt, on Friday morning, April 18. It added that the process forms part of Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas’ "ongoing efforts to restore transparency and accountability and lasting peace in the governance of Rivers state."

'Viral communiqué by on Rivers untrue'

But reacting, Ibas asserted that the communiqué is fake, The Punch reported.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, April 16, by the permanent secretary, office of the secretary to the state government, Dede Friday, Ibas described the reports as “fraudulent announcements” deliberately spread to incite unrest.

The statement read:

“The Rivers state government has become aware of fraudulent announcements circulating on social media, falsely attributed to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“These malicious fabrications are designed to mislead the public, create panic, and disrupt the peace in Rivers state.

“One such false report claimed that Governor Fubara and his deputy had been summoned to the Government House to explain certain appointments and other state matters."

The statement added:

“The Rivers state government categorically states that this announcement is fake and did not originate from any official source.

“The public is urged to disregard this and any similar misinformation, as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilise the state."

