The National Patriotic Coalition has accused Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), of overstepping his mandate and deepening political tensions in the state

The group condemned the ongoing probe of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, calling it unlawful and a dangerous abuse of executive power

The coalition urged President Tinubu to intervene, warning that the administrator’s actions could derail democracy and worsen the instability in Rivers State

The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently rein in the actions of the Sole Administrator overseeing Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), warning that his conduct is aggravating tensions and undermining democratic governance.

At a press briefing held in Lagos, two civil society leaders—Declan Ihekaire, National Coordinator of Activists for Good Governance, and Akintunde Adedeji, the group’s Secretary—voiced strong disapproval of what they described as unconstitutional behaviour by the administrator.

Tinubu has been asked to clip the wings of his 'overzealous' sole administrator in Rivers to prevent things from going south. Image: FB/Temitope Ajayi

Source: Twitter

Ibas condemned for inviting Fubara

According to the coalition, Ibas’ decision to initiate a probe into Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy breaches the legal boundaries of his appointment.

“The purported probe of Governor Fubara and his Deputy goes beyond the terms of reference for the proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State,” the coalition said, accusing Ibas of acting outside his mandate.

“It is a clear exhibition of gross impulsiveness and unintelligent power, drunkenness, and witch-hunt.”

Fubara still under immunity - group argues

The NPC argued that the governor, though suspended, still enjoys privileges of office, including constitutional immunity from such probes.

Ibas has been told that, despite being under suspension, Fubara still has immunity from probing and other oversight investigation.

Source: Original

It expressed concern that Ibas had taken a confrontational and divisive approach to leadership rather than focusing on stabilising the state.

Ihekaire described the Sole Administrator’s leadership style as intolerant, vindictive, and lacking in the diplomatic acumen required for managing a fragile political situation.

“Ever since his assuming the saddle of ruler-ship, the Sole Administrator has revealed an intolerant and vindictive approach to governance in Rivers State and demonstrated clear animosity against the suspended governor,” he said.

The coalition also accused Ibas of fuelling political and ethnic divisions instead of fostering unity, alleging that he is acting as a political puppet rather than an independent stabilising force.

They warned that his continued actions risk turning the state’s temporary emergency rule into a deeper crisis.

Tinubu urged to call appointee to order

Calling the situation “unacceptable” and “repugnant,” the coalition urged President Tinubu to exercise executive oversight and direct Ibas to cease the probe, suggesting instead that any grievances be channeled through the 11-member committee appointed by the House of Representatives to perform legislative functions in Rivers.

“The Administrator has lost focus… has derailed from the unique and strategic role of stabilising Rivers State and taken to bad politics,” the group said, urging his resignation if he is unclear about his responsibilities.

The coalition concluded by warning that failure to act could deal a severe blow to democratic norms and public confidence in government intervention in crisis situations.

Reno Omokri accuses Abati of political bias

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri faulted Dr. Reuben Abati for allegedly misrepresenting President Bola Tinubu’s comments on governance in Rivers state.

The former presidential aide argued that Tinubu never stated the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would make laws for the state.

Omokri also questioned Abati’s understanding of governance, adding that there is a need for Nigerian media to differentiate between factual reporting and personal opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng