FCT Minister Nyesom Wike expressed readiness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid the Rivers State crisis, provided Fubara genuinely seeks reconciliation

The political rift, stemming from a struggle for control, has led to Assembly defections and heightened tensions in the state

Wike supported President Tinubu's emergency rule declaration, calling it a necessary step to prevent anarchy while advocating for peace

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has expressed willingness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his estranged political godson and successor, if Fubara genuinely seeks reconciliation.

Speaking during a media parley on April 18 in Abuja, Wike affirmed his readiness to let go of past grievances, stating, “Sincerely.”

Wike Sets Condition for Forgiving Governor Fubara Amid Rivers Political Crisis. Photo credit: GovWike/GovFubara/X

Source: Twitter

Political rift and assembly defections

Channels TV reported that the feud between Wike and Fubara stems from a struggle for control over the state’s political and structural resources.

The fallout has extended to the Rivers State House of Assembly, where 27 suspended members defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Efforts to resolve the feud

Wike revealed that two unnamed governors had approached him to mediate peace with Fubara. He emphasised the importance of sincerity in reconciliation efforts, noting that the President’s intervention provided a missed opportunity for resolution.

Support for emergency rule in Rivers State

The minister backed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as a necessary step to prevent anarchy.

While Wike admitted he preferred the outright removal of Fubara, he acknowledged the president’s decision to appoint a sole administrator as a stabilising measure.

Wike Sets Condition for Forgiving Governor Fubara Amid Rivers Political Crisis. Photo credit: GovWike/X

Source: Twitter

About Wike

Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, is a prominent Nigerian politician known for his assertive leadership style and influence in the nation's political landscape.

During his tenure as governor, Wike focused on infrastructure development and governance reforms, earning both praise and criticism. His political career has been marked by strategic alliances and bold decisions, often placing him at the centre of national debates.

About Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, has been at the centre of a political crisis following his rift with former governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

His tenure has been marked by tensions over control of the state's political structure, leading to Assembly defections and governance challenges. President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, suspending Fubara and appointing a sole administrator to oversee the state.

Wike speaks on building judges' quarters in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that in response to allegations of political maneuvering, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has clarified the intentions behind the construction of houses for judges in Abuja.

Addressing the claims, Wike emphasized that the initiative is not aimed at gaining political favor but rather ensuring the safety and dignity of the judiciary.

Wike stated: "It was approved by Mr. President. It was sent to the national assembly in the 2024 budget. It was in that budget that there should be construction of Justices Quarters."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng