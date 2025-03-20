Breaking: House of Reps Approves Tinubu's Suspension of Fubara, State of Emergency in Rivers
FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives on Thursday, March 20, passed a resolution endorsing the presidential proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers state. As reported by NTA, 243 lawmakers attended House plenary that endorsed presidential proclamation.
The declaration on Tuesday, March 18, by President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other top public officers for a period of six months.
Speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said:
"I want the house to note that today’s plenary is being attended by 243 members based on our attendance register. Just for the record, we’ve more than satisfied the requirement for this particular amendment."
Plenary was adjourned until Tuesday, March 25.
More to follow
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.