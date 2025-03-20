FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives on Thursday, March 20, passed a resolution endorsing the presidential proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers state. As reported by NTA, 243 lawmakers attended House plenary that endorsed presidential proclamation.

The declaration on Tuesday, March 18, by President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other top public officers for a period of six months.

Speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said:

"I want the house to note that today’s plenary is being attended by 243 members based on our attendance register. Just for the record, we’ve more than satisfied the requirement for this particular amendment."

Plenary was adjourned until Tuesday, March 25.

More to follow

Source: Legit.ng