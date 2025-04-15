Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Prominent public interest lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has said reports of alleged summons issued to Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, and his deputy Ngozi Odu, by the sole administrator of Rivers "is false".

Legit.ng reports that posts are circulating online claiming that Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers, officially summoned Fubara and Odu to appear before him for an inquiry into the appointments made under their administration between 2023 and 2025.

Siminalayi Fubara was temporarily replaced with Vice Admiral Ibas by President Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The purported 'Special Announcement', said to have been signed by Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, the new secretary to the state government (SSG), reportedly directed Fubara to present all relevant documents and records pertaining to appointments — including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure in the oil-rich south-south state.

The supposed communiqué stated that the session "would also serve as an opportunity for the suspended governor to provide a clear and detailed explanation as to why he believes he should be reinstated to office."

The viral statement said both Fubara and Odu are expected to unfailingly appear in person at the conference room of the Rivers state government house, Port Harcourt, on Friday morning, April 18. It added that the process forms part of Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas’ "ongoing efforts to restore transparency and accountability and lasting peace in the governance of Rivers state."

'Viral communiqué by on Rivers fabricated'

But reacting, Effiong, who hails from the south-south geopolitical zone, asserted that the communiqué is fake.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday night, April 15:

"I have been ‘reliably’ told that the report of the summons issued to Governor Fubara and his Deputy by the illegal sole administrator is false.

"The earlier the shameful charade in Rivers state orchestrated by President Bola Tinubu is ended the better for our country."

Rivers crisis: House of reps inaugurates committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the house of representatives, inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to legislate in place of the suspended Rivers state house of assembly.

The event was attended by member-designates drawn from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Addressing the 21-man committee, Speaker Abbas reminded the panel that its mandate is non-partisan, a call to legislate to ensure good governance, peace, and prosperity of Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng