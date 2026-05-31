The cost of a healthy diet averaged at N1,541 per adult per day in March 2026, representing a 4.38% increase year-on-year.

Ekiti, Imo and Abia posted the highest CoHD, while Adamawa, the FCT and Taraba recorded the lowest.

Animal-source foods continue to make up the largest proportion of a healthy diet's cost at 39% of total spending.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The average cost of a healthy diet (CoHD) in Nigeria stood at 1,541 per adult per day in March 2026, indicating further pressure on households despite signs of decelerating inflation.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the cost of the CoHD grew by 4.38% year-on-year to N1,541 in March from N1,477 in March 2025. Month-on-month, the cost of a healthy diet climbed 1.89% from 1,513 in February.

Healthy diets are becoming more expensive in Nigeria Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The report highlighted disparities across the states, with most of the high CoHD located in the Southern States of the federation.

States with the highest cost of food

Ekiti topped the chart with 2,091 per adult per day for a healthy diet, with Imo and Abia closely following at N2,052 and N1,970 per adult per day, respectively.

Other states that feature in the top ten most expensive CoHD are Lagos (N1,910), Ebonyi (N1,891), Bayelsa (N1,877), Enugu (N1,817), Osun (N1,809), Anambra (N1,764) and Ondo (N1,736).

The highest ten states had average costs that are higher than the national average CoHD of 1,541.

Adamawa posted the lowest average healthy diet cost at N1,004 per adult per day, with the FCT following at N1,113, while Taraba recorded N1,149.

In terms of regional prices for a healthy diet, the South-East had the highest cost average of N1,899 per day, followed by the South-West at N1,801, with the North-East at N1,233.

Cost of healthy food

Based on the expenditure patterns, Animal-source foods represent the most expensive foods in the healthy diet, costing 39% of the total healthy diet price, while it only forms 13% of the total healthy diet calories.

Fruits and Vegetables are some of the highest food group prices relative to caloric values at 16 and 14 percent while Legumes, nuts and seeds form the cheapest food group at 7%.

While prices of starchy staples and vegetables declined Y-o-Y, most other food groups increased on a Y-o-Y basis, which contributed to the increasing healthy diet price.

It was revealed in the report that Ekiti Urban and Adamawa Rural were the most and least expensive regions nationwide for the Cost of a Healthy diet at 2,288 and 979, respectively, per adult per day.

According to the NBS, the least expensive locally selected food groups include white maize grains, white beans, dried white shrimps, palm oil and garri as affordable ways of attaining the recommended health diet requirements.

Ekiti Urban recorded the highest healthy diet cost nationwide Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Top ten most expensive states for a healthy diet (March 2026)

Ekiti – N2,091

Imo – N2,052

Abia – N1,970

Lagos – N1,910

Ebonyi – N1,891

Bayelsa – N1,877

Enugu – N1,817

Osun – N1,809

Anambra – N1,764

Ondo – N1,736

FG releases specific foods, drinks Nigerians are not allowed to import in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Customs Service has shared a list of food items that are not allowed to be imported into Nigeria in 2026.

These prohibited items will be seized when discovered at airports, land borders, and ports by customs officers.

Among the key products affected by the ban are live or dead birds, including frozen poultry. Also, the importation of pork and beef is prohibited.

Source: Legit.ng