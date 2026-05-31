Zamfara State Police Command has arrested notorious bandit leader Ali Bahago Danakulu and his accomplices after gathering intelligence

The criminal gang terrorised residents of Kasuwan Daji, linked to armed robbery and violent crimes

Significant weapons and motorcycles were seized during the operation, highlighting the gang's firepower and mobility

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Zamfara State - Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command’s Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU) have arrested a

A suspected notorious bandit leader, Ali Bahago Danakulu, alongside his alleged lieutenants, have been arrested in Zamfara State.

Police operatives arrested the terrorists - Ali Bahago Danakulu of Kasuwan Daji, Hassan Dan Kure, also of Kasuwan Daji, and Dahiru Lawali of Gidan Ango in Kaura Namoda local government area of the state.

The Police spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the bandits were arrested following credible intelligence.

Abubakar said the criminal gang has been terrorising residents of Kasuwan Daji and surrounding communities.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said the suspects had long been on the Command’s watchlist over alleged involvement in armed robbery, banditry, and other violent crimes.

He disclosed that one bandit was killed while three others were arrested during the operation.

According to Abubakar, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects belonged to an armed criminal gang.

The police spokesperson said the gang is allegedly led by Ali Bahago, who had been linked to several criminal activities in the locality.

He listed recovered items from the bandits to include a pump-action gun, a single-barrel gun, a fabricated G3 rifle, two Dane guns, and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

Others are nine pump-action cartridges, one handcuff chain, one locally made pistol, three Boxer motorcycles, and a locally made magazine.

Notorious bandit leader Gayama arrested in Benue

Recall that troops of the Nigerian army’s 6 Brigade nabbed Fidelis Gayama, a notorious bandit leader along the Benue–Taraba axis.

The Brigade's acting spokesperson, Lt. Unar Muhammad, said that Gayama is closely associated with Aka Dogo, a wanted leader of an armed criminal group.

It was also gathered that the suspect was among those declared wanted by the Beji Police Division in Ukum local government area.

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Troops kill bandit leader’s son, other terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that operation Fansan Yanma troops killed several bandits, including Ado Alero’s son, during a major operation in Zamfara State.

Military spokesperson confirmed significant casualties among bandits during the operation on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Facebook page, however, claimed at least 65 terrorists were neutralised in the major operation.

Source: Legit.ng