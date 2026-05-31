Lady Goes Crazy, Steals Spotlight as She Celebrates Her Mother Who Bagged PhD Degree, Video Trends
- A young Nigerian lady took to the dance floor with high energy to celebrate her mother, who bagged a PhD
- The graduate's daughter shared the video on TikTok via her handle @_angels_world to celebrate the major academic milestone
- Family members and well-wishers crowded around the young lady on the lawn to rain Naira notes on her head
A young Nigerian lady has won the hearts of social media users after she took to the dance floor with high energy to celebrate her mother’s newly acquired Doctorate degree.
The celebratory event, which marked a major academic milestone for her mother, Dr Chidinma Gift, quickly turned into a spectacular dance show as her daughter proudly showed off her impressive moves.
The graduate's daughter, who shared the video on TikTok via her handle @_angels_world, could not hide her excitement.
She wrote:
"I had to post this here😂my mum is now a PhD holder😍❤️"
Lady celebrates mother with PhD degree
In the video, which features an on-screen caption reading "Let's welcome the daughter of the graduate," the young lady is seen dancing with remarkable energy on a lawn already carpeted with sprayed cash.
Her mother, clad in her full academic PhD gown, stood behind her, looking on with a joyful and proud smile.
The daughter's passionate performance quickly drew the attention of guests and well-wishers at the venue.
Amazed by her legwork and waist-dancing skills, family members and well-wishers crowded around to rain Naira notes on her.
In the clip, an older man joined her on the dance floor, joyfully spraying more cash on her head to celebrate her mother's hard work.
Reactions as lady celebrates mother with PhD
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the daughter's post below:
Gracie said:
"Nah to register JAMB for my mama next year."
Iyanuoluwa said:
"Mother making daughter proud. 😂😂🥰"
Lexie said:
"Mama sef don graduate with flying colors make you sef dey proud. 😂❤️"
Watch the exciting TikTok video below:
Babcock student bags PhD at 26
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her doctorate studies at Babcock University at 26-year-old
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng