A young Nigerian lady took to the dance floor with high energy to celebrate her mother, who bagged a PhD

The graduate's daughter shared the video on TikTok via her handle @_angels_world to celebrate the major academic milestone

Family members and well-wishers crowded around the young lady on the lawn to rain Naira notes on her head

A young Nigerian lady has won the hearts of social media users after she took to the dance floor with high energy to celebrate her mother’s newly acquired Doctorate degree.

The celebratory event, which marked a major academic milestone for her mother, Dr Chidinma Gift, quickly turned into a spectacular dance show as her daughter proudly showed off her impressive moves.

A Nigerian lady celebrates as her mother bags a PhD degree. Photo credit: @_angels_world/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The graduate's daughter, who shared the video on TikTok via her handle @_angels_world, could not hide her excitement.

She wrote:

"I had to post this here😂my mum is now a PhD holder😍❤️"

Lady celebrates mother with PhD degree

In the video, which features an on-screen caption reading "Let's welcome the daughter of the graduate," the young lady is seen dancing with remarkable energy on a lawn already carpeted with sprayed cash.

Her mother, clad in her full academic PhD gown, stood behind her, looking on with a joyful and proud smile.

The daughter's passionate performance quickly drew the attention of guests and well-wishers at the venue.

Amazed by her legwork and waist-dancing skills, family members and well-wishers crowded around to rain Naira notes on her.

In the clip, an older man joined her on the dance floor, joyfully spraying more cash on her head to celebrate her mother's hard work.

Reactions as lady celebrates mother with PhD

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the daughter's post below:

Gracie said:

"Nah to register JAMB for my mama next year."

Iyanuoluwa said:

"Mother making daughter proud. 😂😂🥰"

Lexie said:

"Mama sef don graduate with flying colors make you sef dey proud. 😂❤️"

Watch the exciting TikTok video below:

Babcock student bags PhD at 26

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her doctorate studies at Babcock University at 26-year-old

Source: Legit.ng