All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, accused suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of setting the stage for the declaration

According to Morka, Fubara by his action "stripped himself of all constitutional protections of the office of Governor”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of being the author of the State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers state and suspended Fubara and members of the Rivers state house of assembly for six months.

APC says Sim Fubara set the stage for declaration of state of emergency in Rivers state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The ruling APC said Fubara asked for and set the stage for the declaration of the state of emergency.

The APC alleged that there had not been a government since Fubara destroyed the state legislature.

This was contained in a statement issued by Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary via the ruling party’s X handle @OfficialAPCNg on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Speaking on how Fubara was the cause of the state of emergency declaration, the APC spokesperson said:

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the author of the extreme events that have unfolded in Rivers state. When he brazenly demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly, Fubara destroyed the very foundation of democracy in the state. When he "governed" the state without a legislature, Fubara ended government in the state. When he expended state funds without valid legislative appropriation, Fubara stripped himself of all constitutional protections of the office of Governor.”

He added that:

“As the Supreme Court confirmed, there was no government in the state and there had not been a government since Fubara destroyed the state legislature. By his reckless actions, Fubara asked for and set the stage for this outcome.”

The APC spokesman commended President Tinubu for the declaration of a state of emergency.

He said it was the right decision to protect lives and property and extend governance to the good people of Rivers state.

“Again, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and leadership in forestalling a looming breakdown of law and order in the state.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives reacted to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

The spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, said President Tinubu consulted the leadership of the National Assembly before taking the decision.

According to Rotimi, Tinubu has written to the House seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution.

Fubara breaks silence after Tinubu's suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara finally broke the silence, following President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

The suspended governor insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

Fubara further described the declaration by President Tinubu as "unfortunate" and vowed that the state will remain resilient in the face of the political challenges.

Source: Legit.ng